Bryan Mbeumo reveals exactly what went wrong for Man Utd in Chelsea collapse

Share Follow GOAL on Google Never miss a moment with Manchester United Sign up for the latest news, match updates, and exclusive content delivered straight to your inbox every Monday.

Bryan Mbeumo insists Manchester United can take genuine positives from their recent defeat to Chelsea despite suffering a frustrating second-half collapse at Stamford Bridge. The forward praised the squad's underlying unity and improved attacking intent under Michael Carrick following Lisandro Martinez's costly dismissal.

Advertisement

United suffer defeat at Stamford Bridge

United forward Mbeumo has expressed his bitter disappointment following a tough defeat to Chelsea at Stamford Bridge. The visiting side started brightly, creating strong opportunities through Amad Diallo and Mbeumo himself during a largely dominant first half. However, the match slipped entirely away from Carrick's side shortly after the break.

Morgan Rogers opened the scoring in the 50th minute, and a Cole Palmer penalty quickly doubled Chelsea's overall advantage. The decisive penalty arrived shortly after Martinez received a second yellow card for a late foul on Wesley Fofana. This damaging dismissal left the away side with a massive mountain to climb.

Mbeumo praises squad mentality and unity

Despite the highly frustrating final result, Mbeumo was quick to highlight the remarkably positive mentality shown by his team-mates. He stressed that the entire squad remains tightly knit and totally focused on turning their domestic fortunes around.

"A lot of disappointment today," Mbeumo told MUTV. "I thought we played a solid game today, a good first half especially. And everything was good, the mentality, the work-rate. I think a win is going to come.

Advertisement Advertisement

"I feel like everyone linked together, even some who made mistakes, we were there for him. When someone did great, everyone was there to get something from this."

Related Topics

TV & Broadband Bundles Virgin Media ✅ Combines superfast home broadband and live Premier League broadcasting into a single household bill. ✅ Allows you to bolt TNT Sports onto an existing TV package on a 31-day rolling basis for around £25 a month. ✅ Broadband-only customers can use the free Stream box to add and drop the Sky Sports HD pack on a 30-day rolling basis. Monthly from £52.99 Get Virgin Media Flexible Sport Add-Ons EE ✅ The "Sport Plus" tier bundles both Sky Sports (via NOW) and TNT Sports into one seamless package to cover all 267 televised matches. ✅ Allows you to upgrade or downgrade your TV tier each month without breaking your 24-month broadband contract. ✅ Includes the Apple TV 4K or EE TV Box Pro for high-end viewing and easy multi-room streaming setups. Monthly from £25 Get EE TNT Sport Access HBO Max ✅ Streams all 52 TNT Sports matches, making it the exclusive home for the early 12:30 pm Saturday fixtures. ✅ Provides exclusive coverage of select full midweek matchdays. ✅ Combines live Premier League football with premium HBO shows and Warner Bros movies in a single app ecosystem. Monthly from £25.99 Get HBO Max Flexible Viewing NOW ✅ Streams the entire Sky Sports Premier League catalogue over the internet to smart TVs and mobile devices without a satellite dish or installation wait. ✅ Offers 31-day rolling contracts (for £34.99/month) so you can cancel during the summer off-season. ✅ Offers 24-hour Day Memberships for £14.99 if you only want to watch a single specific derby or match. ✅ Offers 24-hour Day Memberships for £14.99 if you only want to watch a single specific derby or match. Monthly from £27.99 Get NOW TV TV & Broadband Bundles Virgin Media ✅ Combines superfast home broadband and live Premier League broadcasting into a single household bill. ✅ Allows you to bolt TNT Sports onto an existing TV package on a 31-day rolling basis for around £25 a month. ✅ Broadband-only customers can use the free Stream box to add and drop the Sky Sports HD pack on a 30-day rolling basis. Monthly from £52.99 Get Virgin Media Flexible Sport Add-Ons EE ✅ The "Sport Plus" tier bundles both Sky Sports (via NOW) and TNT Sports into one seamless package to cover all 267 televised matches. ✅ Allows you to upgrade or downgrade your TV tier each month without breaking your 24-month broadband contract. ✅ Includes the Apple TV 4K or EE TV Box Pro for high-end viewing and easy multi-room streaming setups. Monthly from £25 Get EE

Finding attacking rhythm despite the result

United have heavily struggled to create clear-cut openings in recent outings, making their first-half performance a very welcome change. Mbeumo noted that the team carried a genuine attacking threat before the unfortunate red card entirely altered the match dynamics.

"We still trust everyone. With the man down, we still had some frustrations at the end," the forward explained. "But I think we have done everything as a team today. Maybe today, we just missed some chances. We could have been up early in the game, but that's a positive to take out of this game.

Advertisement

"The structure was quite good today and the mentality, like I said. We had a lack of chances in the last couple of games, whereas we had good ones today, so things can still be positive for the next few days."

Looking ahead to crucial upcoming fixtures

Carrick must now rapidly rally his first-team squad as they navigate a highly packed and physically demanding schedule. However, United will definitively have to cope without Martinez following his costly sending off.

Advertisement

The team must bounce back extremely quickly to prevent this heavy defeat from permanently derailing their season momentum. United now directly turn their immediate attention to two massive upcoming games against Roma and Aston Villa.