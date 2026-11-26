Bruno Fernandes admitted he would never close the door on returning to Sporting CP after receiving a special pre-match tribute and scoring twice in Manchester United's 2-2 Champions League draw. The United captain also explained why he muted his celebrations and shared title advice ahead of Sporting's clash with FC Porto.
Fernandes leaves the door open for a Sporting homecoming
Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes insisted he will never close the door on playing for Sporting CP again after marking his first return to the Jose Alvalade Stadium in almost seven years with two goals in Wednesday's 2-2 Champions League draw. Honoured prior to kick-off with a framed number-eight memento presented by club president Frederico Varandas, the Portuguese midfielder spoke warmly about his enduring bond with the Lions.
"The door has never been closed. I have enormous affection for the club. That possibility depends on many people. I'm not closing that door, I never will. I've been happy here and I can be again, if that happens," Fernandes told Sport TV after full-time.
Explaining his muted celebrations after quickfire brace
Having scored 64 goals in 137 appearances for Sporting between January 2017 and January 2020 before joining United, Fernandes kept his celebrations restrained when his 48th-minute penalty and a bobbling 50th-minute strike briefly put the visitors 2-1 ahead.
"The goal was strange, it took me a while to realise the ball had gone in. But that's how I felt at that moment," he explained. "I don't think a player has more or less respect for not celebrating a goal, but I ended up not celebrating it as enthusiastically."
Backing Sporting ahead of crucial O Classico clash
While United saw Diogo Dalot—a former FC Porto academy graduate who beat Sporting at the Dragao in 2018—heavily booed upon his 64th-minute introduction, Fernandes offered encouragement to his former club ahead of Monday's Primeira Liga showdown against unbeaten leaders Porto.
"I think what Sporting needs most is the unity it has had in recent years, which allowed it to come close to being champion or even winning the title. This was noticeable, especially in the final minutes, and it must continue like this," Fernandes said. "I see a team with a lot of quality and a very complete squad. I hope Sporting fights for the title until the end."
Sporting brace for title test at Estadio do Dragao
Sporting sit third in the Primeira Liga on 24 points—nine behind a Porto side boasting 11 wins from 11 league matches—heading into Monday's trip to Estadio do Dragao.
Although Porto have dominated domestically, five of the last six league meetings between the rivals in Porto have ended in draws, giving Sporting hope as they chase a vital title-race boost.
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A sports journalist with nearly a decade of experience, beginning the professional journey at Indonesia's legendary Tabloid BOLA from 2017 until its final print edition in December 2018. Following that, joining GOAL, contributing as a freelance writer for FIFA, and working within the media department of the ASEAN Football Federation (AFF). Alongside the journalism career, also active as a live play-by-play commentator for Indonesian football since 2017. Holds a bachelor's degree in History from the Faculty of Cultural Sciences, Universitas Padjadjaran, Bandung.
Football Story
Footballing identity built on geography, heritage, and childhood obsession. Although the father played for a traditional rival club, nine years living in Bandung made Persib a spiritual home, sparked in 2006 by Thai goalkeeper Kosin Hathairattanakool and witnessing firsthand how deeply locals own the club. Globally, the first true love was Ronaldo and Inter Milan, enduring the heartbreak of near-misses during injury-plagued years. With Dutch roots in Rotterdam, making Feyenoord the club of choice, the Netherlands national team has always remained close to the heart, highlighted by the 2010 World Cup final, a live 2013 friendly against Indonesia, and Oranje Indonesia watch parties. Arjen Robben and Giovanni van Bronckhorst remain ultimate favorites, while Football Manager 2005 sparked a lasting admiration for Athletic Bilbao’s philosophy. Outside football, allegiance lies with the Chicago Bulls and Golden State Warriors through icons like Michael Jordan, Derrick Rose, and Stephen Curry.
Areas of Expertise
Areas of expertise span Indonesian football and Liga 1 data insights and unique features, alongside Southeast Asian and East Asian football landscapes covering Thailand, Malaysia, Vietnam, Japan, and Korea. Additional skills include digital and social media video content creation such as Instagram reels and podcasts, as well as player profiling, feature writing, live broadcasting, interviewing, photography, and multilingual communication in basic français and español .
Favourite Footballing Memory
Combining a passion for backpacking with professional assignments has made it possible to pursue two goals simultaneously. Meeting and interviewing various Indonesian players pursuing careers or currently based abroad, ranging from across Southeast Asia to Europe, has been an absolute privilege and honor. Traveling independently through the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, France, and Japan to track down and connect with Indonesian players competing abroad remains a truly cherished experience. Crafting interview content with them is a body of work that will always hold a special place in memory.
My All-Time XI
It’s tough to lock down a definitive starting XI, but the non-negotiables are Manuel Neuer or Rogério Ceni in goal; alongside Javier Zanetti, Sergio Ramos, N'Golo Kanté, Toni Kroos, Arjen Robben, Mo Salah, and Zlatan Ibrahimović. Juan Román Riquelme or Michael Laudrup most likely complete the tactical puzzle. While legends like Lothar Matthäus, Zinedine Zidane, and Ronaldo are impossible to overlook, they were left out simply because they feature in everyone else's lineup.