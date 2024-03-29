Blackburn Rovers vs Ipswich Town: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Championship match between Blackburn Rovers and Ipswich Town, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Ipswich Town could spend the Easter Weekend in one of the Championship's top two spots as they take on Blackburn Rovers at Ewood Park on Friday.

Kieran McKenna's men defeated Sheffield United 6-0 before the international break, while the Riversiders extended their winless run to nine games in all competitions after the goalless draw at Middlesbrough.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Blackburn Rovers vs Ipswich Town kick-off time & stadium

Date: March 29, 2024 Kick-off time: 5:30 pm GMT Venue: Ewood Park

The Championship match between Blackburn Rovers and Ipswich Town will be played at Ewood Park in Blackburn, England.

It will kick off at 5:30 pm GMT on Friday, March 29, in the United Kingdom (UK).

How to watch Blackburn Rovers vs Ipswich Town online - TV channels & live streams

In the UK, the Championship match between Blackburn Rovers and Ipswich Town will be broadcast live on TV on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Ultra HDR, and is available to stream online live through Sky Go.

Check GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

RELATED:

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Team news & squads

Blackburn Rovers team news

Winger Arnor Sigurdsson returned injured from international duty with Iceland, while John Buckley is believed to have picked up a knock in training.

The abovementioned duo join Hayden Carter, John Fleck, Joe Rankin-Costello and Harry Leonard in the treatment room, but Kyle McFadzean is back from a ban.

Blackburn Rovers possible XI: Pears; McFadzean, Hyam, Wharton; Brittain, Tronstad, Ayari, Pickering; Hedges, Szmodics; Gallagher.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Wahlstedt, Pears, Michalski Defenders: Hyam, Wharton, Koumetio, O'Riordan, Koumetio, McFadzean, Gamble, Pickering, Chrisene, Brittain Midfielders: Garrett, Ayari, Tronstad, Szmodics, Moran, Gilsenan, Dolan, Hedges Forwards: Gallagher, Telalovic, Markanday

Ipswich Town team news

Winger Wes Burns sustained an injury in the thrashing of Sheffield Wednesday and was also forced to pull out of the Wales squad for their Euro 2024 playoffs.

George Hirst is a long-term absentee since last December, while Conor Chaplin is a doubt on account of a strain.

Blackburn-owned Lewis Travis is ineligible to play here.

Ipswich Town possible XI: Hladky; Tuanzebe, Woolfenden, Burgess, Davis; Morsy, Luongo; Sarmiento, Hutchinson, Broadhead; Moore.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Walton, Hladky, Slicker Defenders: Tuanzebe, Woolfenden, Burgess, Edmundson, Williams, Davis, Clarke, Donacien Midfielders: Ball, Taylor, Morsy, Luongo, Humphreys, Sarmiento, Hutchinson, Harness Forwards: Chaplin, Moore, Al-Hamadi, Jackson, Nwabueze, Broadhead, Aluko

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Blackburn Rovers and Ipswich Town across all competitions.

Date Match Competition September 23, 2023 Ipswich Town 4-3 Blackburn Rovers Championship January 19, 2019 Blackburn Rovers 2-0 Ipswich Town Championship August 4, 2018 Ipswich Town 2-2 Blackburn Rovers Championship January 14, 2017 Ipswich Town 3-2 Blackburn Rovers Championship October 15, 2016 Blackburn Rovers 0-0 Ipswich Town Championship

Useful links