Birmingham City vs West Brom: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Championship match between Birmingham and West Brom, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Both Birmingham City and West Brom will be looking to climb the 2023-24 Championship standings when they lock horns at St. Andrew's on Friday.

John Eustace's Blues are 12th with 15 points from 10 games, while the Baggies have a point more from as many matches but are seven positions higher on the standings.

Birmingham come into the tie on the back of a 4-1 thrashing of Huddersfield Town, with West Brom beating Sheffield Wednesday by a solitary goal in their last outing.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Birmingham vs West Brom kick-off time & stadium

Date: October 6, 2023 Kick-off time: 8 pm BST Venue: St. Andrew's

The Championship match between Birmingham City and West Bromwich Albion will be played at St. Andrew's football stadium in Birmingham, England.

It will kick off at 8 pm BST on October 6 in the United Kingdom (UK).

How to watch Birmingham vs West Brom online - TV channels & live streams

The game will be broadcast live on TV on Sky Sports Football, and is available to stream online live through Sky Go.

Fans who are unable to watch the game can follow the live updates on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Birmingham team news

Eustace is likely to call upon the same lineup from the Huddersfield win.

With that, the Birmingham boss would continue to deploy Siriki Dembele as a center-forward, with Juninho Bacuna keeping his place ahead of Oliver Burke on the left wing.

Birmingham possible XI: Ruddy; Drameh, Sanderson, Long, Longelo; Sunjic, Bielik; Miyoshi, Stansfield, Bacuna; Dembele

Position Players Goalkeepers: Etheridge, Ruddy, Jeacock Defenders: Sanderson, Aiwu, Roberts, Long, Buchanan, Longelo, Laird, Drameh, Oakley Midfielders: Bielik, Sunjic, Chang, Bacuna, James, Hall, Gardner, Khela, Miyoshi, Anderson, Dembele Forwards: Roberts, Burke, Hogan, Stansfield, Jutkiewicz

West Brom team news

Jeremy Sarmiento is ruled out with a muscle injury for at least a few weeks, with Albion boss Carlos Corberan not expected to bring in many changes.

Conor Townsend may reclaim a place at left full-back from Matt Phillips, while the likes of Nathaniel Chalobah and Grady Diangana could be used to freshen things up in midfield.

West Brom possible XI: Palmer; Kipre, Bartley, Pieters; Furlong, Yokuslu, Mowatt, Phillips; Thomas-Asante, Swift; Wallace

Position Players Goalkeepers: Griffiths, Palmer, Cann Defenders: Ajayi, Kipre, Taylor, Bartley, Townsend, Furlong, Pipa, Kelly Midfielders: Yokuslu, Chalobah, Swift, Mowatt, Molumby, Fellows, Reach, Wallace, Diangana, Phillips Forwards: Dike, Maja, Thomas-Asante

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition Feb 10, 2023 Birmingham City 2-0 West Bromwich Albion Championship Sep 14, 2022 West Bromwich Albion 2-3 Birmingham City Championship Apr 3, 2022 Birmingham City 1-0 West Bromwich Albion Championship Oct 15, 2021 West Bromwich Albion 1-0 Birmingham City Championship Jul 31, 2021 Birmingham City 0-4 West Bromwich Albion Club Friendlies

