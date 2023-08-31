How to watch Birmingham City games on TV & stream live online

Everything you need to know about how to watch Birmingham in the Championship and all major competitions.

Seven-time Super Bowl winner Tom Brady became a minority owner at Championship side Birmingham City ahead of the 2023-24 season.

Having entered into a partnership with Knighthead Capital Management LLC Brady, Brady holds the capacity of chairman of the advisory board at St Andrew’s which allows him to work directly with members of the club’s leadership team.

Even though the NFL legend has been told he'll have to wait over 10 years for asignificant return on Birmingham City investment as apotential Wrexham repeat, the club has obviously gained a lot of eyeballs from his arrival to start with.

Article continues below

With that, GOAL has you covered to catch Birmingham in action live on TV and online.

How to watch & stream Birmingham City games on TV & online

This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Next Match Championship BIR MIL Info

Birmingham City's Championship games, besides other competitions such as the FA Cup and Carabao Cup, will be shown on Sky Sports in the United Kingdom (UK), with streaming available on Sky Go.

ESPN+ have the right to show a number of Birmingham's matches across competitions in the United States (US).

The occasional game is shown on TNT Sports in the United Kingdom, while also being made available to stream on discovery+.

Some games are also available to stream live on BluesTV - the club's official video streaming service, which also posts highlights.

U.S. TV channel & stream: ESPN+ UK TV channel & stream: Sky Sports / TNT Sports / ITV & BBC Highlights (international): YouTube

Getty/GOAL

Does Birmingham City offer an iFollow subscription?

All 40 EFL clubs have the option to utilise the iFollow platform and are able to offer subscriptions to iFollow via their websites.

However, as Birmingham City are among the 32 clubs to not opt for the iFollow service, access to the live online feeds will only be through the club's official video streaming service.

Upcoming Birmingham City games on TV

Date Game Competition Kick-off time Sep 2 Birmingham vs Millwall Championship 12:30pm BST / 7:30am ET Sep 16 Watford vs Birmingham Championship 3pm BST / 10am ET Sep 19 Preston vs Birmingham Championship 7:45pm BST / 2:45pm ET Sep 22 Birmingham vs QPR Championship 8pm BST / 3pm ET Sep 30 Norwich City vs Birmingham Championship 3pm BST / 10am ET Oct 3 Birmingham vs Huddersfield Championship 7:45pm BST / 2:45pm ET Oct 6 Birmingham vs West Brom Championship 8pm BST / 3pm ET

Useful links: