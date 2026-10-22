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Muhammad Zaki

'Let's not kid ourselves!' - Bernardo Silva sounds El Clasico alarm as midfielder nets first Real Madrid goal in Champions League rout

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Bernardo Silva opened his Real Madrid account during a commanding 4-1 Champions League victory over RB Leipzig. However, the Portuguese midfielder is already turning his attention to a crucial El Clasico showdown against Barcelona. The playmaker stressed that Jose Mourinho's men must refine their tactical balance ahead of a fixture that could dictate the La Liga title race.

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Silva opens account in commanding Leipzig win

Real Madrid secured a 4-1 Champions League triumph over RB Leipzig on matchday three, but the scoreline flattered the hosts following a shaky start. The Bundesliga outfit repeatedly threatened during the opening 45 minutes, forcing Thibaut Courtois into vital interventions to keep his side level.

Following the interval, Los Blancos finally clicked into gear. Silva found the net right before the break to register his first goal for the Spanish giants since his summer move from Man City, helping seal a comprehensive European victory. Despite the emphatic result, the playmaker acknowledged that the squad is still searching for tactical harmony as they integrate their array of attacking talent.

Striking the perfect tactical balance

Speaking to Movistar Plus+ after the final whistle, Bernardo highlighted the struggle of managing a squad packed with individual flair. "It’s difficult to strike a balance between controlling the game and not being a boring team," he explained. "We’re a team with players who are very aggressive individually in one-on-one situations, who like to dribble and find space. We need to strike a balance between keeping possession and pushing forward, being direct.

"That balance between controlling the game and not being a boring team, whilst remaining intense and aggressive, is difficult and we have to be very well prepared."

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Reflecting on his milestone goal and the team's sluggish start, the former Man City midfielder praised his goalkeeper. "I’m very happy to have won this match and scored my first goal in this shirt. It was a difficult match; we were much better in the second half than in the first," Bernardo noted. "In the first half, we let them get into our box quite a few times and Thibaut was crucial."

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25 Oct 2026

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Trophies demand a united squad

With Real Madrid aiming to compete on all fronts, Bernardo stressed the importance of building collective belief. "It’s good to feel that the team remains confident and is improving. I think we’re improving quite a lot; it’s only the start of the season," he said. "We need to keep winning game by game so that, in the last three or four months, we can be in the running for trophies - which is what this club demands of you."

The 32-year-old playmaker also made it clear he is happy to accept whatever role is required. "I’m still working hard. I’m ready to help this club for one, five, ten or ninety minutes. On the day the manager feels he needs me, I’ll be ready," he insisted. "For a team to function, you need more than just two or three players; you need players who feel they can make a difference. We’ve got that with those who are playing more or less regularly; the spirit is good and we’re continuing to work hard - we’re on the right track."

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A season-defining Clasico clash

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Attention now pivots to a mammoth El Clasico encounter against fierce rivals Barcelona. With the La Liga summit tightly contested, Bernardo is acutely aware of the fixture's early-season magnitude and the potential swings in the league table.

"It’s an important match; let’s not kid ourselves. We could end up three points behind, nine points behind, or even six," he warned. "We have to go into it really keen to do well, because it’s early in the season, but these are important points for us."

Zaki's love for football was rooted in Chelsea, specifically when he was captivated by Gianfranco Zola - not only for his magic on the field but also because the legend's name sounded so pleasant to his ears. A few years later, the 2002 World Cup introduced him to Oliver Kahn, the goalkeeper who became Zaki's second love in football, even though Germany went home empty-handed at that time.

The most memorable moment for Zaki happened much closer to home: standing in the south stands of Maguwoharjo, witnessing PSS Sleman lift the 2013 First Division trophy. The euphoria of victory turned bitter as dualism prevented Si Elang Jawa from being promoted.

Zaki's areas of expertise at GOAL include:

  • Analysis of European football tactics, including the Premier League and Champions League
  • Coverage of player transfer news & club financial regulation dynamics
  • International football editorials: player biographies, legend stories, and hidden young talents
  • Player rating & performance assessment with both analytical and narrative approaches

Zaki's All-Time XI (4-2-3-1)

Oliver Kahn; Cafu, John Terry, Franz Beckenbauer, Paolo Maldini; Xavi Hernandez, Claude Makelele; Lionel Messi, Eric Cantona, Eden Hazard; Marco van Basten