Bayern Munich vs Wolfsburg: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Bundesliga match between Bayern Munich and Wolfsburg, as well as kick-off time and team news.

In a bid to finish second in the Bundesliga amid a trophyless season, Bayern Munich will welcome Wolfsburg to Allianz Arena on Sunday.

Although the Bavarians secured Champions League football for the upcoming term, and already losing the German title to Bayer Leverkusen, Thomas Tuchel's men succumbed to to Real Madrid in the semi-finals of the European top flight this time around.

While Bayern suffered a 3-1 loss to Stuttgart in their previous league outing, Die Wolfe will aim to register their fourth straight domestic win following a 3-0 victory over Darmstadt.

Bayern Munich vs Wolfsburg kick-off time & stadium

Date: May 12, 2024 Kick-off time: 4:30 pm BST Venue: Allianz Arena

The Bundesliga match between Bayern Munich and Wolfsburg will be played at Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany.

It will kick off at 4:30 pm BST on Sunday, May 12, in the United Kingdom (UK).

How to watch Bayern Munich vs Wolfsburg online - TV channels & live streams

In the UK, the Bundesliga match between Bayern Munich and Wolfsburg will be broadcast live on TV on Sky Sports Football, and is available to stream online live through Sky Go.

Team news & squads

Bayern Munich team news

Injury-prone Serge Gnabry suffered a fresh hamstring injury in Wednesday's loss to Real Madrid, with Harry Kane to start upfront despite his withdrawal in the second half.

Sacha Boey, Tarek Buchmann, Kingsley Coman, Raphael Guerreiro and Bouna Sarr all continue to occupy the infirmary.

Bayern Munich possible XI: Neuer; Kimmich, De Ligt, Dier, Davies; Pavlovic, Goretzka; Muller, Musiala, Sane; Kane.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Neuer, Peretz, Ulreich Defenders: De Ligt, Upamecano, Kim, Dier, Buchmann, Davies, Guerreiro, Mazraoui, Boey, Sarr Midfielders: Kimmich, Pavlovic, Goretzka, Laimer, Musiala Forwards: Gnabry, Kane, Sane, Coman, Choupo-Moting, Muller, Tel, Zaragoza

Wolfsburg team news

The visitors will be without the injured duo of Lukas Nmecha and Mattias Svanberg, while Aster Vranckx is a doubt for Sunday's game.

Maxence Lacroix should continue at the back as a goal-scoring centre-back, with Jonas Wind leading the line in the final third.

Wolfsburg possible XI: Casteels; Fischer, Lacroix, Bornauw, Maehle; Gerhardt, Arnold; Baku, Majer, Wimmer; Wind.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Casteels, Pervan, Klinger Defenders: Lacroix, Jenz, Bornauw, Zesiger, Rogerio, Maehle, Baku, Fischer Midfielders: Amoako, Vranckx, Arnold, Gerhardt, Paredes, Majer Forwards: Tomas, Sarr, Wind, Pejcinovic, Wimmer, Kaminski, Cerny

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Bayern Munich and Wolfsburg across all competitions.

Date Match Competition December 20, 2023 Wolfsburg 1-2 Bayern Munich Bundesliga February 5, 2023 Wolfsburg 2-4 Bayern Munich Bundesliga August 14, 2022 Bayern Munich 2-0 Wolfsburg Bundesliga May 14, 2022 Wolfsburg 2-2 Bayern Munich Bundesliga December 17, 2021 Bayern Munich 4-0 Wolfsburg Bundesliga

