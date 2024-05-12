Bayern Munich vs Wolfsburg: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

In a bid to finish second in the Bundesliga amid a trophyless season, Bayern Munich will welcome Wolfsburg to Allianz Arena on Sunday.
Although the Bavarians secured Champions League football for the upcoming term, and already losing the German title to Bayer Leverkusen, Thomas Tuchel's men succumbed to to Real Madrid in the semi-finals of the European top flight this time around.
While Bayern suffered a 3-1 loss to Stuttgart in their previous league outing, Die Wolfe will aim to register their fourth straight domestic win following a 3-0 victory over Darmstadt.
Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.
Bayern Munich vs Wolfsburg kick-off time & stadium
|Date:
|May 12, 2024
|Kick-off time:
|4:30 pm BST
|Venue:
|Allianz Arena
The Bundesliga match between Bayern Munich and Wolfsburg will be played at Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany.
It will kick off at 4:30 pm BST on Sunday, May 12, in the United Kingdom (UK).
How to watch Bayern Munich vs Wolfsburg online - TV channels & live streams
In the UK, the Bundesliga match between Bayern Munich and Wolfsburg will be broadcast live on TV on Sky Sports Football, and is available to stream online live through Sky Go.
Team news & squads
Bayern Munich team news
Injury-prone Serge Gnabry suffered a fresh hamstring injury in Wednesday's loss to Real Madrid, with Harry Kane to start upfront despite his withdrawal in the second half.
Sacha Boey, Tarek Buchmann, Kingsley Coman, Raphael Guerreiro and Bouna Sarr all continue to occupy the infirmary.
Bayern Munich possible XI: Neuer; Kimmich, De Ligt, Dier, Davies; Pavlovic, Goretzka; Muller, Musiala, Sane; Kane.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Neuer, Peretz, Ulreich
|Defenders:
|De Ligt, Upamecano, Kim, Dier, Buchmann, Davies, Guerreiro, Mazraoui, Boey, Sarr
|Midfielders:
|Kimmich, Pavlovic, Goretzka, Laimer, Musiala
|Forwards:
|Gnabry, Kane, Sane, Coman, Choupo-Moting, Muller, Tel, Zaragoza
Wolfsburg team news
The visitors will be without the injured duo of Lukas Nmecha and Mattias Svanberg, while Aster Vranckx is a doubt for Sunday's game.
Maxence Lacroix should continue at the back as a goal-scoring centre-back, with Jonas Wind leading the line in the final third.
Wolfsburg possible XI: Casteels; Fischer, Lacroix, Bornauw, Maehle; Gerhardt, Arnold; Baku, Majer, Wimmer; Wind.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Casteels, Pervan, Klinger
|Defenders:
|Lacroix, Jenz, Bornauw, Zesiger, Rogerio, Maehle, Baku, Fischer
|Midfielders:
|Amoako, Vranckx, Arnold, Gerhardt, Paredes, Majer
|Forwards:
|Tomas, Sarr, Wind, Pejcinovic, Wimmer, Kaminski, Cerny
Head-to-Head Record
The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Bayern Munich and Wolfsburg across all competitions.
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|December 20, 2023
|Wolfsburg 1-2 Bayern Munich
|Bundesliga
|February 5, 2023
|Wolfsburg 2-4 Bayern Munich
|Bundesliga
|August 14, 2022
|Bayern Munich 2-0 Wolfsburg
|Bundesliga
|May 14, 2022
|Wolfsburg 2-2 Bayern Munich
|Bundesliga
|December 17, 2021
|Bayern Munich 4-0 Wolfsburg
|Bundesliga