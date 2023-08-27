This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Bayern Munich vs Augsburg: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Anselm Noronha
Bundesliga
Allianz Arena
How to watch the Bundesliga match between Bayern and Augsburg, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Bayern Munich are at home against Augsburg for a Bundesliga encounter at the Allianz Arena on Sunday.

The Bavarians lost the DFL-Supercup to RB Leipzig following a 3-0 defeat, but Harry Kane celebrated his first start at his new club with a goal and an assist in a 4-0 league victory over Werder Bremen.

Whereas the visitors were last enthralled in a eight-goal draw against Borussia Monchengladbach in their opening league game last weekend.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Bayern Munich vs Augsburg kick-off time & stadium

Date:August 27, 2023
Kick-off time:4:30pm BST
Venue:Allianz Arena

The Bundesliga match between Bayern Munich and Augsburg will be played at the Allianz Arena football stadium in Munich, Germany.

It will kick off at 4:30pm BST on August 27 in the United Kingdom (UK).

How to watch Bayern Munich vs Augsburg online - TV channels & live streams

Sky Sports FootballWatch here

The game will be broadcast live on TV on Sky Sports Football, and is available to stream online live through Sky Go.

GOAL will have the live updates of the game on its Live Match Center page.

Team news & squads

Bayern Munich team news

Benjamin Pavard and Jamal Musiala are both set for a spell on the sidelines, and Thomas Muller should replace Musiala in the XI for Augsburg's visit.

Sven Ulreich will continue in goal as Manuel Neuer is part of the treatment room along with Bouna Sarr, Raphael Guerreiro and Gabriel Marusic.

Bayern Munich possible XI: Ulrich; Mazraoui, Upamecano, Kim, Davies; Kimmich, Goretzka; Sane, Muller, Coman; Kane

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Peretz, Ulreich, Hulsmann
Defenders:De Ligt, Upamecano, Kim, Buchmann, Davies, Mazraoui
Midfielders:Kimmich, Goretzka, Gravenberch, Laimer, Wanner
Forwards:Gnabry, Muller, Kane, Tel, Choupo-Moting, Sane, Coman, Vidovic, Ibrahimovic

Augsburg team news

Reece Oxford, Jeffrey Gouweleeuw, Raphael Framberger and Masaya Okugawa are all out injured, while Robert Gumny is suspended.

Irvin Cardona, Arne Maier and Renato Veiga are also doubtful to face Bayern.

With fewer options at right-back, Augsburg boss used Enrico Maassen may have no better option than utilising Arne Engels in an unfamiliar role.

Joined from Union Berlin and Fenerbahce, respectively, Sven Michel and Mergim Berisha are set to continue in attack.

Augsburg possible XI: Dahmen; Engels, Bauer, Uduokhai, Pedersen; Rexhbecaj, Dorsch; Vargas, Demirovic; Michel, Berisha

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Dahmen, Koubek, Lubik
Defenders:Uduokhai, Bauer, Pfeiffer, Winther, Iago, Pederson, Colina, Zehnter
Midfielders:Stanic, Dorsch, Breithaupt, Engels, Maier, Rexhbecaj, Jensen, Komur, Vargas, Sarenren Bazee
Forwards:Demirovic, Berisha, Beljo, Tietz, Cardona, Michel, Mbuku

Head-to-Head Record

DateMatchCompetition
Mar 11, 2023Bayern Munich 5-3 AugsburgBundesliga
Oct 19, 2022Augsburg 2-5 Bayern MunichDFB-Pokal
Sep 17, 2022Augsburg 1-0 Bayern MunichBundesliga
Apr 9, 2022Bayern Munich 1-0 AugsburgBundesliga
Nov 19, 2021Augsburg 2-1 Bayern MunichBundesliga

