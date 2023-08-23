Big blow for Bayern! Jamal Musiala out injured and Man Utd target Benjamin Pavard misses training through illness

Bayern Munich have been dealt a double injury blow, with Benjamin Pavard and Jamal Musiala both set for a spell on the sidelines.

Musiala has muscle strain

Pavard out with illness

Bayern face Augsburg on Sunday

WHAT HAPPENED? The pair have both been confirmed as absentees by the club, with Bayern's official site providing an update on the duo in a statement posted on Wednesday. The Bavarians won their opening Bundesliga match of the season by beating Werder Bremen 4-1 last weekend.

WHAT THEY SAID: ''Jamal Musiala is out of action for now after the midfielder sustained a muscle strain in his left hamstring in training,'' the statement read. ''This was confirmed by a scan by the FC Bayern medical department. Benjamin Pavard was also absent from training at Säbener Strasse on Wednesday due to illness. Raphael Guerreiro is currently working on his comeback from a calf injury.''

THE BIGGER PICTURE: With plenty of options in both defence and midfield at present, Thomas Tuchel's side should be well covered for the visit of Augsburg. Pavard was an unused substitute in the opening-day success amid continued speculation linking the Frenchman with a move away from the Allianz Arena this month.

WHAT NEXT FOR BAYERN?: The current reigning German champions have three tricky tests to come as the Bundesliga swings into action. Augsburg, Borussia Monchengladbach and Bayer Leverkusen are all to come for the Die Roten in the next few weeks.