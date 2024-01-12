Bayern Munich vs Hoffenheim: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Bundesliga match between Bayern Munich and Hoffenheim, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Bayern Munich will take on Hoffenheim in the Bundesliga at the Allianz Arena on Friday. The defending champions are chasing league leaders Bayer Leverkusen who are four point ahead. A win would see Harry Kane and co. get to within a point of the table-toppers.

After a 5-1 defeat at the hands of Eintracht Frankfurt in December, Bayern have won the three games that followed. They will be looking to begin 2024 on a winning note.

Hoffenheim will find it extremely difficult to deal with Bayern away from home. The seventh-placed team has only managed one win in their last nine matches. Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Bayern Munich vs Hoffenheim kick-off time

Date: January 12, 2024 Kick-off time: 7.30pm GMT Venue: Allianz Arena

The match will be played at the Allianz Arena on Friday, with kick-off at 7.30pm GMT for fans in the UK.

How to watch Bayern Munich vs Hoffenheim online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Sky Sports in the UK. Match highlights will be available on the platform as well as YouTube channels of the teams. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Bayern Munich team news

New signing Eric Dier will be hoping to make his debut against Hoffenheim at some point in the game.

Bayern are facing the absence of defensive players Noussair Mazraoui and Kim Min-jae, who have departed for the Africa Cup of Nations and Asian Cup, respectively.

Serge Gnabry (tendon), Bouna Sarr (ACL), Gabriel Marusic (ACL), Daniel Peretz (knee), and Tarek Buchmann (hamstring) are also unavailable. On a positive note, Matthijs de Ligt has successfully recovered from an illness and is back in contention.

Bayern predicted XI: Neuer; Laimer, Upamecano, De Ligt, Davies; Kimmich, Goretzka; Sane, Musiala, Coman; Kane

Position Players Goalkeepers: Neuer, Ulreich, Hulsmann Defenders: Upamecano, Davies, Guerreiro, Kratzig, Dier, de Ligt Midfielders: Kimmich, Pavlovic, Goretzka, Laimer Forwards: Kane, Sane, Coman, Choupo-Moting, Muller, Tel

Hoffenheim team news

Hoffenheim will have to deal with the absence of Diadie Samassekou, who is away with the Mali squad for the AFCON. However, midfielder Dennis Geiger, who was previously sidelined with a groin problem, has now returned to training.

Unfortunately, Bambase Conte is still sidelined with an injury. Marco John and Mergim Berisha, both suffering from ACL injuries, and are not anticipated to return to play this season.

Hoffenheim predicted XI: Baumann; Szalai, Brooks, Kabak; Stach; Kaderabek, Promel, Grillitsch, Skov; Bebou, Kramaric

Position Players Goalkeepers: Baumann, Noll, Philipp Defenders: Kadeřábek, Kabak, Nuhu, Brooks, Bogarde, Szalai, Quarshie Midfielders: Prömel, Stach, Justvan, Becker, Akpoguma, Skov, Bischof, Tohumcu Forwards: Bebou, Beier, Bülter, Kramaric

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition April 2023 Bayern Munich 1 - 1 Hoffenheim Bundesliga October 2022 Hoffenheim 0 - 2 Bayern Munich Bundesliga March 2022 Hoffenheim 1 - 1 Bayern Munich Bundesliga October 2021 Bayern Munich 4 - 0 Hoffenheim Bundesliga January 2021 Bayern Munich 4 - 1 Hoffenheim Bundesliga

