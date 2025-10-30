Bayern Munich vs Bayer Leverkusen Preview: Team News, H2H, early injury news, probable lineups, tickets and more

Defending champions and league leaders Bayern Munich welcome last season's runners-up Bayer Leverkusen in a Saturday night Bundesliga fixture.

Bayern Munich couldn’t have asked for a better start to the season. The Bavarian giants have won every single game this season and do not know what dropping points or losing means so far. Vincent Kompany's men are winning impressively, too, by scoring freely and defending better. The likes of Harry Kane, Michael Olise, and Luis Díaz are running the show, with the absence of Jamal Musiala being handled smoothly. Koln were the latest casualties of the Bayern machine as they were steamrolled in a 4-1 defeat. The Bavarians would love to build on their seven-point advantage over Bayer Leverkusen and knock them out of the title race.

Bayer Leverkusen are on a five-game winning run domestically. After the short-lived Erik ten Hag era, they found stability under Kasper Hjulmand. Their winning run took them to fifth in the table. There were bumps en route as PSG thrashed them 7-2 at home in a disastrous Champions League game. They will need something special from their stars to end Bayern Munich's 100% start to the season and stay within touching distance of the Bavarians.

How to watch Bayern Munich vs Bayer Leverkusen online - TV channels & live streams

The clash will be aired on Sky Sports Football in the UK. It can be streamed on Sky Sports' services as well. Fans in the US can live stream the game on ESPN+

How to watch Bayern Munich vs Bayer Leverkusen worldwide

Here is how you can watch Bayern Munich vs Bayer Leverkusen worldwide.

Country/Region Broadcaster Germany Sky Deutschland Australia / Asia Pacific beIN Sports India Sony Sports Network MENA Shahid LATAM (select markets) One Football

Bayern Munich vs Bayer Leverkusen Key Matchups

Jonathan Tah vs Patrik Schick: Tah joined the long list of German internationals joining Bayern Munich from other Bundesliga clubs. Of course, he burned his bridges with the Leverkusen faithful when he left them at the end of a difficult season. He found a place in Bayern Munich's lineup and made himself at home pretty quickly. He will face a striker he shared hundreds of sparring sessions. Schick has been the senior figure at Leverkusen after the departure of other superstars. The Czech international is enjoying the responsibility and has three league goals to his name. He can hurt Bayern's defence by exploiting their weaknesses.

Harry Kane vs Jarell Quansah: This is a matchup with plenty of roots in the Premier League. Both Kane and Quansah rose from the academy for their boyhood clubs before making a name for themselves. Kane moved to Bayern Munich in search of silverware and got his wish in Germany. Quansah made the leap in search of game time and a chance to grow as a defender. The Englishmen will be at their full tilt when they go up against each other. Kane has 12 goals in the league and looks unstoppable at the moment. Quansah returned from an injury and is back amongst goals, along with leading the defence.

Luis Diaz vs Arthur: The Colombian international is an instant hit in Munich. He won over fans with his flair and passion. Well, certainly, there were goals and assists too. He will face a fellow South American, Arthur, on his favourite left side. The pacy wingback will be constantly doing up and down shifts on the flank, with special emphasis on stopping Diaz.

Bayern Munich vs Bayer Leverkusen Prediction

When Bayern Munich gather momentum, they are near impossible to stop. With the players understanding Kompany's demands fully, they are playing football in perfect synchrony. Leverkusen will certainly fight an uphill battle to even nick a point away from the defending champions. They will sit back and look to play on the break to prey on Bayern's defence, which might be their only weak link early in the season.

GOAL's Prediction: Bayern Munich 3-1 Bayer Leverkusen

Bayern Munich vs Bayer Leverkusen kick-off time

Bundesliga - Bundesliga Allianz Arena

Allianz Arena will host the clash on November 1, 2025, at 18:30 CET / 17:30 GMT / 13:30 ET.

Bayern Munich vs Bayer Leverkusen Team news & squads

Bayern Munich team news

The biggest question Kompany has is regarding Jonas Urbig. The 23-year-old custodian got a surprise start in the league ahead of the DFB-Pokal clash. The number 2 registered a clean sheet in the league and was beaten only once against his boyhood club, Koln. He will be eager to continue the good run at the expense of the usual number 1, Manuel Neuer. With Serge Gnabry ruled out, Nicolas Jackson is having an extended run in the lineup thanks to Kompany's 4-4-2. Leon Goretzka might return to the fold ahead of Aleksandar Pavlovic.

Predicted Lineup: Urbig; Boey, Upamecano, Tah, Laimer; Olise, Kimmich, Goretzka, Diaz; Kane, Jackson

Bayer Leverkusen team news

Expect Schick to slot into the number 9 role ahead of Christian Kofane. Eliesse Ben Seghir will be eying a start ahead of Jonas Hofmann. The rest of the midfield and the defence will remain the same as Hjulmand hopes to catch out Bayern's defence with some blistering pace down the flanks.

Predicted Lineup: Flekken; Quansah, Bade, Tapsoba; Arthur, Garcia, Fernandez, Grimaldo; Ben Seghir, Poku; Schick.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

The Last Meeting

The teams had had enough of each other when they met for the fifth time in the 2024/25 campaign in the Champions League Round of 16. There were two stalemates in the league sandwiching Leverkusen's victory over Bayern in the DFB Pokal Cup. However, the Bavarians, who were the champions elect in March, had the last laugh in the Champions League. They took a resounding 3-0 lead at the Allianz Arena before travelling to the Bay Arena for the second leg. Needing a massive performance in the second leg, Leverkusen fell flat. Urbig denied them in the first half with some incredible saves. The visitors made them pay in the second half as Kane opened the scoring from a free kick. Alphonso Davies scored in the 71st minute putting an end to the tie as the hosts were knoked out 5-0 on aggregate.

Standings

