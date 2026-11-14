Bundesliga transfer battle erupts as Bayern Munich and Bayer Leverkusen circle £25m-rated Brighton starlet Brajan Gruda after hot start

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Bayern Munich and Bayer Leverkusen are closely monitoring Brighton & Hove Albion attacker Brajan Gruda following his impressive loan spell at RB Leipzig. The 22-year-old has caught the eye of several European heavyweights with two goals and five assists across all competitions in Germany this season.

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German giants track loaned playmaker

According to TEAMtalk, the Bundesliga duo are keeping close tabs on Gruda as he flourishes back in his homeland on a temporary switch from the south coast. The playmaker originally arrived at the Amex Stadium from Mainz for £25 million in the summer of 2024 but struggled to command a regular starting berth. Boss Fabian Hurzeler subsequently green-lit his loan exit after admitting he could not guarantee sufficient minutes.

Tactical versatility attracts continental admirers

Since returning to the German top flight, the former Mainz youngster has revitalised his career and placed himself firmly on the radar of domestic rivals and several other elite clubs across the continent. The report states that recruitment chiefs at both the Allianz Arena and the BayArena have been particularly impressed by his adaptability in the final third.

Capable of operating effectively either as an orthodox attacking midfielder or in a false nine role, the 22-year-old offers significant tactical flexibility to prospective suitors. Beyond his creative output around the penalty area, scouts have also praised his relentless work rate off the ball and ability to lead an aggressive high press.

Purchase clause complicates permanent future

For their part, his current temporary employers are delighted with his impact and hold a conditional obligation to make the transfer permanent for around £25m if he reaches a specific appearance threshold. However, insiders indicate that those exact contractual triggers are not guaranteed to be met, placing rival German sides on high alert ahead of upcoming transfer windows.

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Even though the Seagulls remain keen to retain their core stars during the January market, they effectively ceded control over the German's destiny by including a purchase clause in the agreement. Regardless of whether the appearance conditions are formally satisfied, officials in Saxony are widely expected to exercise their option to buy him outright.

Summer departure funds squad rebuild

Should Leipzig hesitate for any reason, Bayern and Leverkusen are poised to pounce as Gruda's time with his parent club appears almost certainly over. Cashing in on the attacker would help fund a busy summer in 2027 for Brighton, who face a major battle to keep their prized players and manager Hurzeler if they miss out on Champions League qualification. Only Gruda's final German destination now remains in doubt.