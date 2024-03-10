Bayer Leverkusen vs Wolfsburg: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Bundesliga match between Bayer Leverkusen and Wolfsburg, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Bayer Leverkusen will look to continue their quest for their Bundesliga title when they host Wolfsburg at BayArena on Sunday.

Xabi Alonso's troops moved further clear at the top last weekend, as their 2-0 Rhine derby win over FC Koln coupled with Bayern Munich's draw at Freiburg opened up a 10-point gap between the two sides.

While Leverkusen are flying high at the top of the German top-flight standings, Wolfsburg are struggling at the bottom.

The eight-point lead over the relegation play-off berth gives them some breathing space, Nico Kovac's side are still winless after eight games in 2024 despite losing just twice, including a dramatic 3-2 defeat to Stuttgart last weekend.

Bayer Leverkusen vs Wolfsburg kick-off time

Date: Sunday, March 10, 2024 Kick-off time: 6:30 pm GMT Venue: BayArena

The Bundesliga encounter between Bayer Leverkusen and Wolfsburg will be played at the BayArena, with kick-off at 6:30 pm GMT on Sunday, March 10, 2024, for fans in the UK.

How to watch Bayer Leverkusen vs Wolfsburg online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Sky Sports in the UK. Match highlights will be available after the game on the platform and YouTube. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Bayer Leverkusen team news

Attacking duo Victor Boniface and Arthur are the only players absent for the hosts here, but head coach Xabi Alonso will also be missing hugely influential Jeremie Frimpong this weekend after his booking last weekend triggered a one-match suspension.

Bayer Leverkusen possible XI: Hradecky; Stanisic, Tah, Hincapie; Tella, Andrich, Xhaka, Grimaldo; Hofmann, Schick, Wirtz

Position Players Goalkeepers: Kovar, Hradecky, Lomb Defenders: Hincapie, Tah, Stanisic, Monamay, Grimaldo, Frimpong, Fosu-Mensah Midfielders: Xhaka, Mbamba, Andrich, Puerta, Wirtz, Hofmann, Aourir, Tella Forwards: Schick, Hlozek, Iglesias, Adli

Wolfsburg team news

Wolfsburg boss Nico Kovac will be boosted by the potential returns of Mattias Svanberg and Rogerio, but Jakub Kaminski will miss the encounter through illness, while wide defender Joakim Maehle is suspended after being booked last weekend.

Wolfsburg possible XI: Casteels; Baku, Lacroix, Jenz, Rogerio; Cerny, Gerhardt, Arnold, Majer; Wind, Behrens

Position Players Goalkeepers: Casteels, Pervan, Klinger Defenders: Lacroix, Bornauw, Rogério, Jenz, Zesiger, Fischer Midfielders: Majer, Kamiński, Mæhle, Vranckx, Arnold, Baku, Svanberg, Paredes, Wimmer, Gerhardt Forwards: Wind, Tomás, Nmecha, Černý, Behrens, Sarr, Pejčinović, Llanez

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match (Result) Competition 21/10/23 Wolfsburg 1-2 Bayer Leverkusen Bundesliga 16/04/23 Wolfsburg 0-0 Bayer Leverkusen Bundesliga 22/10/22 Bayer Leverkusen 2-2 Wolfsburg Bundesliga 20/03/22 Wolfsburg 0-2 Bayer Leverkusen Bundesliga 30/10/21 Bayer Leverkusen 0-2 Wolfsburg Bundesliga

