Bayer Leverkusen vs Mainz: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Bundesliga match between Bayer Leverkusen and Mainz 05, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Bayer Leverkusen will take on Mainz in the Bundesliga at the BayArena on Friday. The hosts are league leaders, with an eight-point advantage over second-placed Bayern Munich. Mainz are at the other end of the table, with 15 points in total and only three above Darmstadt who are at the bottom of the standings.

Bayer are enjoying an unbeaten season in the Bundesliga and will be the strong favourites to secure three points for the fifth game in a row. Their last defeat was back in May 2023 last season and it will be a massive challenge for Mainz to get anything out of this contest. They managed a win in their last outing, after a disastrous run of 11 games without success.

Bayer Leverkusen vs Mainz 05 kick-off time

Date: February 23, 2024 Kick-off time: 7.30 pm GMT Venue: BayArena

The match will be played at the BayArena, with kick-off at 7.30 pm GMT on Friday for fans in the UK.

How to watch Bayer Leverkusen vs Mainz 05 online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Sky Sports in the UK. Match highlights will be available after the game on the platform and YouTube. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Bayer Leverkusen team news

Bayer Leverkusen continue to face challenges due to the absence of their leading scorer Victor Boniface (groin injury) along with Exequiel Palacios and Arthur (thigh injuries), who are still on the path to recovery.

Odilon Kossounou, fresh from clinching the Africa Cup of Nations title with Ivory Coast, returned to the squad last weekend. Edmond Tapsoba, who also recently completed his AFCON commitments, is in line for a potential return.

Bayer Leverkusen predicted XI: Hradecky; Stanisic, Tah, Hincapie; Frimpong, Xhaka, Andrich, Grimaldo; Adli, Wirtz; Schick.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Kovar, Hradecky, Lomb Defenders: Hincapie, Tah, Stanisic, Monamay, Grimaldo, Frimpong, Fosu-Mensah Midfielders: Xhaka, Mbamba, Andrich, Puerta, Wirtz, Hofmann, Aourir, Tella Forwards: Schick, Hlozek, Iglesias, Adli

Mainz 05 team news

In the Mainz camp, injuries persist with Andreas Hanche-Olsen (thigh), Nelson Weiper (knee), and Stefan Bell (illness) still sidelined. Doubts linger over the fitness of Edmilson Fernandes (ankle), Maxim Leitsch (muscle injury), and Jonathan Burkardt (illness), all of whom are under evaluation and their participation will be confirmed closer to the game time.

Mainz predicted XI: Zentner; Kohr, Van den Berg, Guilavogui; Mwene, Barreiro, Amiri, Caci; Gruda, Onisiwo, Lee.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Riess, Zentner, Batz Defenders: Mwene, van den Berg, Caci, da Costa, Widmer Midfielders: Lee, Barreiro, Krauß, Amiri, Guilavogui, Papela, Kohr, Shabani Forwards: Onisiwo, Richter, Ngankam, Ajorque, Gruda

Head-to-Head Record

Date Competition Match 30/09/23 Bundesliga Mainz 0 - 3 Bayer Leverkusen 20/02/23 Bundesliga Bayer Leverkusen 2 - 3 Mainz 27/08/22 Bundesliga Mainz 0 - 3 Bayer Leverkusen 19/02/22 Bundesliga Mainz 3 - 2 Bayer Leverkusen 25/09/21 Bundesliga Bayer Leverkusen 1 - 0 Mainz

