San Mames
Barcelona Women vs Lyon Women: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch 2024 Women's Champions League final

Champions LeagueBarcelona vs LyonBarcelonaLyon

How to watch the Champions League match between Barcelona and Lyon, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Barcelona Women and Lyon Women will square off in the 2024 UEFA Women's Champions League final on Saturday at the San Mames Stadium in Bilbao.

Having already scooped three trophies this season, winning the league title, the Spanish Super Cup and the Copa de la Reina this season, the Catalan giants will look to add another piece of silverware to their packed trophy cabinet. As for Lyon, the record-winners and defending European champions are looking to become nine-time winners of the competition.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Barcelona vs Lyon kick-off time

Date:Saturday, May 25, 2024
Kick-off time:5:00 pm BST
Venue:San Mames

Barcelona Women will lock horns against Lyon Women at the San Mames on Saturday, May 25, 2024, in the final of the UEFA Women's Champions League.

The two sides will kick off the blockbuster showdown at 5:00 pm BST in the UK.

How to watch Barcelona vs Lyon online - TV channels & live streams

TNT Sports 2
DAZN

In the UK, the UEFA Women's Champions League semi-final match between Barcelona and Olympique Lyonnais is available to watch and stream online live through TNT Sports 2 and DAZN.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Stream live anywhere in the world with Nord VPN
Get NordVPN

Team news & squads

Barcelona team news

This is Barcelona head coach Jonatan Giraldez's final game in charge before he leaves his position to take over the reins at National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) outfit Washington Spirit.

Barcelona are still without the services of defender Mapi Leon, who has been sidelined since undergoing knee surgery in December.

Cata Coll, Fridolina Rolfo and Keira Walsh are all set to return to the starting XI after being rested in the Copa de la Reina final. Walsh will join Patricia Guijarro and current Ballon d'Or holder Aitana Bonmati in the middle of the park.

Norway international striker Caroline Graham Hansen will serve as one of Barcelona's main attacking weapons, having fired five goals and provided five assists in nine Champions League outings this season.

Barcelona Women possible XI: Coll; Batlle, Paredes, Engen, Rolfo; Bonmati, Walsh, Guijarro; Graham Hansen, Caldentey, Paralluelo

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Panos, Coll, Gemma
Defenders:Paredes, Leon, Jana, Marta, Bronze, O. Batlle
Midfielders:Alexia, Patri, Aitana, Walsh, Engen, Brugts
Forwards:Pina, Paralluelo, Mariona, Graham, Rolfo, Bruna, Oshoala

Lyon team news

Lyon, like their counterparts, could well bid farewell to their manager on Saturday, with Sonia Bompastor rumoured to quit to take over as Chelsea manager from Emma Hayes.

Lyon will have to make do without injured forward Eugenie Le Sommer, who has extended her contract to June 2025, for Saturday's final.

The French outfit are also missing midfielder Sara Dabritz, who has been sidelined for the past seven games due to an ankle injury.

Lyon Women possible XI: Endler; Carpenter, Gilles, Renard, Bacha; Horan, Egurrola, Van de Donk; Diani, Cascarino, Dumornay

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Endler, Belhadj, Benkarth, Ammar
Defenders:Renard, Bacha, Morroni, Carpenter, Sangare, Sombath, Sylla, Gilles, Marques, Bathy, Belhout-Achi
Midfielders:Majri, Egurrola, Van de Donk, Swierot, Horan, Mendy, Oillic, Bethi, Charpentier, Coutel
Forwards:Dumornay, Diani, Cascarino, Becho, Joseph

Head-to-Head Record

DateMatchCompetition
21/05/22Barcelona 1-3 Olympique LyonnaisUEFA Women's Champions League
19/08/21Olympique Lyonnais 3-2 BarcelonaInternational Champions Cup, Women
18/05/19Olympique Lyonnais 4-1 BarcelonaUEFA Women's Champions League
28/03/18Barcelona 0-1 Olympique LyonnaisUEFA Women's Champions League
22/03/18Olympique Lyonnais 2-1 BarcelonaUEFA Women's Champions League

Useful links

