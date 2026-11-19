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Barcelona have renewed their pursuit of Brighton & Hove Albion defender Luka Vuskovic by making fresh contact over the 19-year-old Croatian. The club-record £50 million signing has also attracted strong interest from Real Madrid and Liverpool following an outstanding start on the south coast.

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Catalan giants intensify defensive pursuit

According to TEAMtalk, Barcelona are among the most serious suitors for Vuskovic after he rapidly emerged as one of Europe's top young centre-backs. The Croatia international only joined Brighton from Tottenham Hotspur in July 2026 for an initial £46m, rising to £50m with add-ons, on a five-year deal running until 2031. The Seagulls also hold an option to extend his contract by a further 12 months.

Record signing anchors strong campaign

Having already caught the eye during an impressive Bundesliga loan spell with Hamburg last season, Vuskovic has wasted no time adapting to the physical demands of English top-flight football. The teenager has started every single one of Brighton's opening 10 Premier League fixtures in 2026-27, quickly becoming an indispensable figure at the heart of the defence.

His aerial dominance, composure in possession and commanding physical presence have underpinned a resilient defensive record during a phenomenal start under manager Fabian Hurzeler. Those assured displays have helped propel the south coast club to second place in the Premier League table with 22 points, leaving them just five points behind reigning champions and current league leaders Arsenal.

European heavyweights monitor teenage defender

Such consistent performances in England have naturally drawn the attention of the world's biggest clubs well beyond Catalonia. The report states that Liverpool are closely tracking the Croatian youngster as a potential long-term successor to Virgil van Dijk in central defence, while Real are also monitoring his rapid progress as part of their own future squad planning for the position.

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Additional European heavyweights, including German giants Bayern Munich, have shown varying degrees of interest in the 19-year-old defender. However, the publication notes that Vuskovic is currently settled and happy at the Amex Stadium, where he enjoys regular first-team football and the complete trust of his head coach.

Seagulls rule out January exit

Brighton are unlikely to sanction any mid-season departure in January as they push hard for Champions League qualification. With no release clause available next summer and a long-term deal in place, the Seagulls hold a commanding negotiating position. Sources believe the most realistic window for a transfer is the summer of 2027, when Vuskovic will be 20 and Brighton could command a far higher fee than they paid Tottenham.