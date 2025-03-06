+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Europa League
AFAS Stadion
Anselm Noronha

How to watch today's AZ vs Tottenham Europa League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Europa LeagueAZ AlkmaarTottenhamAZ Alkmaar vs Tottenham

How to watch the Europa League match between AZ and Tottenham, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Tottenham will take on AZ in the first leg of the Europa League round of 16 at AFAS Stadion on Thursday.

Spurs assured themselves a direct spot in the last-16 by thanks to their fourth place in the 36-team league phase, while AZ managed a 19th-placed finish and pipped Galatasaray 6-3 on aggregate to move into the knockout stage of the competition.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch AZ vs Tottenham online - TV channels & live streams

In the United Kingdom (UK), the Europa League match between AZ and Tottenham will be available to watch live on TNT Sports.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

AZ vs Tottenham kick-off time

Europa League - Final Stage
AFAS Stadion

The Europa League match between AZ and Tottenham will be played at AFAS Stadion in Alkmaar, Netherlands.

It will kick off at 5:45 pm GMT on Thursday, March 6, in the UK.

Team news & squads

AZ Alkmaar vs Tottenham Probable lineups

AZ AlkmaarHome team crest

4-2-3-1

Formation

4-2-3-1

Home team crestTOT
1
R. Owusu-Oduro
34
M. de Wit
5
A. Penetra
16
S. Maikuma
3
W. Goes
21
E. Poku
8
J. Clasie
28
Z. Buurmeester
6
P. Koopmeiners
23
M. Lahdo
9
T. Parrott
1
G. Vicario
14
A. Gray
4
K. Danso
13
D. Udogie
23
P. Porro
22
B. Johnson
8
Y. Bissouma
10
J. Maddison
29
P. Sarr
7
H. Son
11
M. Tel

4-2-3-1

TOTAway team crest

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • Maarten Martens

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • Ange Postecoglou

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

Injuries and Suspensions

AZ team news

The Cheese Farmers are without injured duo Sven Mijnans and Jayden Addai, while Ruben van Bommel and Mexx Meerdink remain doubtful.

Zico Buurmeester will continue to deputise as the number 10 in Mijnans' absence, with Jordy Clasie and Peer Koopmeiners in the engine room, while former Spurs man Troy Parrott takes his place at the tip of attack.

Tottenham team news

Dejan Kulusevski, Radu Dragusin, Dominic Solanke and Richarlison are all unavailable for selection due to injuries, while Antonin Kinsky, Fraser Forster, Timo Werner and Sergio Reguilon have all been left out of Spurs' Europa League squad.

Meanwhile, manager Ange Postecoglou is hopeful of Micky van de Ven and Cristian Romero passing their fitness tests, with January signings Kevin Danso and Mathys Tel eyeing their European debuts at the club.

Form

AZ
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
10/8
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
4/5

TOT
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
6/8
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Head-to-Head Record

AZ

Last match

TOT

0

Wins

0

Draws

1

Win

0

Goals scored

1
Games over 2.5 goals
0/1
Both teams scored
0/1

Standings

Useful links

