Diego Simeone’s Atletico Madrid produced a tactical masterclass at the Coliseum, dismantling Getafe with a display defined by efficient transitions and territorial dominance. The match was effectively settled in the first half, as Atleti exploited spaces in the Getafe block with surgical precision. By maintaining 69% possession and registering an impressive 4.11 Expected Goals (xG), the visitors ensured Getafe remained pinned back for the vast majority of the contest.

The attacking fluidity was spearheaded by Julian Alvarez, whose intelligent movement between the lines provided the platform for Alex Baena and Johnny Cardoso to find the net before the interval.

While Getafe attempted to disrupt the rhythm with 11 fouls, Atletico remained composed, eventually adding a third through Alex Grimaldo’s late penalty following Djene’s red card. It was a complete performance that highlighted the growing chemistry within Simeone's reinforced squad.

Goalkeeper & Defence

Jan Oblak - 7/10

A quiet evening for the Slovenian captain, who was largely a spectator as his side dominated possession. He was called into action for just one save to preserve his clean sheet, but his distribution was reliable, helping Atleti build from the back against Getafe's sporadic press.

Robin Le Normand - 7/10

Dominant in his individual duels, Le Normand ensured Enes Unal had no room to breathe. He received a yellow card in the 49th minute for a tactical foul but remained aerially sound and composed in possession before the defensive structure shifted late on.

David Hancko - 7/10

Hancko provided excellent balance on the left side of the central defensive pairing. His ability to step into midfield helped maintain the 69% possession share, and he was alert to Getafe’s long-ball threats, recording several key interceptions.

Marcos Llorente - 7/10

Operating in his hybrid right-sided role, Llorente was an engine of transition. His recovery pace snuffed out Getafe's attempts to counter-attack down the left, and he provided the necessary width to stretch the home side's narrow 4-4-2 formation.

Alex Grimaldo - 8/10

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A constant threat from the left flank, Grimaldo capped off a fine individual performance by converting a penalty in the 90+2nd minute to make it 3-0. His delivery from wide areas was consistently dangerous, and he managed his defensive duties with typical intelligence.

Midfield

Koke - 7/10

The veteran midfielder was the heartbeat of the side, recycling possession and ensuring Atletico never lost their structural integrity. He dictated the tempo of the game, allowing the more advanced midfielders to drift into half-spaces.

Johnny Cardoso - 8/10

Cardoso produced a standout performance in the engine room. He showed great timing to arrive in the box and score the second goal in the 30th minute. Despite a yellow card in the 36th minute, his physicality was crucial before being replaced at half-time.

Pablo Barrios - 7/10

Barrios offered dynamic energy in the central third, linking the defensive transition to the attack with ease. His press-resistance was vital in a game where Getafe looked to engage in physical battles in the middle of the park.

Alex Baena - 8/10

Baena opened the scoring in the 10th minute with a clinical finish, setting the tone for the match. His movement off the ball was a constant headache for the Getafe full-backs, and he combined excellently with Alvarez throughout his 67 minutes on the pitch.

Giuliano Simeone - 6/10

Simeone provided industry and work rate on the flank, though he was less involved in the final third than his fellow attackers. His tactical discipline helped Llorente maintain control of the right side.

Attack

Julian Alvarez - 9/10

Alvarez was the architect of this victory. Although he didn't get on the scoresheet himself, he provided two vital assists—first for Baena in the 10th minute and then for Cardoso in the 30th. His vision and weight of pass were world-class, proving he is the creative fulcrum of this team.

Substitutes & Manager

Kang-in Lee - 6/10

Came on at half-time for Cardoso to add more technical quality to the midfield. He helped maintain the high possession stats and kept the ball moving as Getafe tired.

Rodrigo Mendoza - 6/10

Introduced for Baena in the 67th minute, he offered fresh legs and helped see out the result with disciplined positioning.

Alexander Sorloth - 6/10

Replaced Alvarez for the final 15 minutes. He provided a physical focal point and occupied the Getafe centre-backs during the closing stages.

Diego Simeone - 8/10

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Simeone got his tactics spot on. Starting Baena and Alvarez together allowed for a level of fluid interplay that Getafe couldn't live with. His decision to withdraw the cautioned Cardoso at half-time was a sensible move to ensure his side finished with eleven men.