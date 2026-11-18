Share Follow GOAL on Google

Arsenal have received official confirmation that they were the victims of a significant officiating error during their recent Premier League clash with Hull City. An independent review has determined that Mikel Arteta's side should have been awarded a penalty for a foul on Kai Havertz that was incorrectly dismissed due to an offside complication.

Advertisement

Chronology of Havertz foul scrutinised

The independent Key Match Incidents (KMI) panel has delivered a unanimous verdict regarding a controversial non-award during Arsenal's encounter with Hull City at the Emirates Stadium on November 7. The incident centred on German international Havertz, who was held back inside the area by Hull defender Nobel Mendy. While referee Farai Hallam initially allowed play to continue, the subsequent intervention by VAR Michael Oliver sparked further debate when the penalty was ultimately withheld due to Havertz being in an offside position.

However, the five-person panel has now clarified that the decision to deny the spot-kick was an error. According to the technical review, Mendy's holding of Havertz took place before the German could be penalised for an offside offence. Under Law 11, a player in an offside position is only penalised if they become actively involved in play after the ball has been played or touched by a team-mate.

Hair-pulling controversy at Coventry

The KMI panel did not limit its criticism to the Emirates, as it also found fault with a major decision in the meeting between Coventry and Everton on November 6. In that fixture, Everton defender James Tarkowski appeared to pull the hair of Caleb Yirenkyi, yet no penalty was awarded to the Sky Blues. The panel was once again unanimous in its disagreement with the match officials, stating that the action warranted a penalty and a yellow card for the Toffees' captain.

In contrast, the panel offered support for the officials involved in Manchester United's dramatic 4-4 draw with Aston Villa. There were concerns that United goalkeeper Senne Lammens had unfairly impeded Zion Suzuki while challenging for the ball during the build-up to a United goal. However, the review concluded that the contact was minimal and did not reach the necessary threshold to be considered a foul, allowing the goal to stand as a correct decision.

Advertisement Advertisement

Divided opinions on Bogle challenge

While many incidents saw the panel reach a consensus, a challenge during the Leeds United versus Tottenham Hotspur match on November 7 left the experts split.

The panel was divided over the decision involving Leeds defender Jayden Bogle's challenge on Tottenham's Mathys Tel during their November 7 meeting. Two members believed Bogle should have been sent off by referee John Brooks and that VAR official Tony Harrington should have intervened. However, the other three argued that although the challenge was reckless, it did not meet the threshold for a red card, backing both the referee's on-field decision and VAR's decision not to intervene.

Premier League officiating accuracy stats

The latest report from the KMI panel provides a broader look at the standard of refereeing across the opening ten rounds of the Premier League season. During that period, the independent body reviewed 223 key match incidents, with 85% of on-field decisions deemed correct. That figure rises to 97% when VAR interventions are taken into account.