Arsenal vs Liverpool: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Premier League match between Arsenal and Liverpool, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Arsenal can move within two points of current Premier League leaders Liverpool when they welcome the Reds to the Emirates Stadium on Sunday.

For that, after registering back-to-back victories against Crystal Palace and Nottingham Forest, the Gunners will need to snap Liverpool's 15-game unbeaten run in the league.

At the same time, having beaten Chelsea 4-1 in the mid-week, Jurgen Klopp's men will look to open up an eight-point lead at the summit.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Arsenal vs Liverpool kick-off time & stadium

Date: February 4, 2024 Kick-off time: 4:30 pm GMT Venue: Emirates Stadium

The Premier League match between Arsenal and Liverpool will be played at the Emirates Stadium in London, England.

It will kick off at 4:30 pm GMT on Sunday, February 4, in the United Kingdom (UK).

How to watch Arsenal vs Liverpool online - TV channels & live streams

The game will be broadcast live on TV on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Ultra HDR in the UK, and is available to stream online live through Sky Go.

Fans who are unable to watch the game can follow the live updates on GOAL.

RELATED:

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Team news & squads

Arsenal team news

While Takehiro Tomiyasu is still away with Japan at the Asian Cup, Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta will not be able to call upon the services of neither Thomas Partey, Fabio Vieira, and Jurrien Timber.

Mohamed Elneny is back after Egypt's Africa Cup of Nations exit, and Gabriel Jesus may start despite a niggle with his knee.

There may be a shuffle in midfield after Emile Smith Rowe got a rare start in the Forest win on Tuesday.

Arsenal possible XI: Raya; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko; Odegaard, Rice, Havertz; Saka, Jesus, Martinelli.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Ramsdale, Raya, Hein Defenders: Saliba, Gabriel, Kiwior, Zinchenko, White, Soares Midfielders: Rice, Jorginho, Elneny, Odegaard, Havertz, Smith Rowe Forwards: Saka, Jesus, Martinelli, Trossard, Nelson, Nketiah, Marquinhos

Liverpool team news

Trent Alexander-Arnold is likely to be recalled at right-back at the expense of Conor Bradley's place in the XI.

The clash against Arsenal may be too soon for Thiago Alcantara, despite the midfielder impressing in shooting drills. Besides, Klopp also revealed Darwin Nunez as a doubt.

Wataru Endo is on international duty with Japan at the Asian Cup, while Mohamed Salah, Kostas Tsimikas, Stefan Bajcetic, Ben Doak and Joel Matip also remain unavailable for selection.

Midfielder Alexis Mac Allister is expected to shake off a knock to his knee in the Chelsea win, while Cody Gakpo should fill in for Nunez from the first whistle.

Liverpool possible XI: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Jones, Mac Allister, Szoboszlai; Jota, Gakpo, Diaz.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Alisson, Kelleher, Adrian Defenders: Konate, Van Dijk, Gomez, Matip, Quansah, Williams, Robertson, Alexander-Arnold, Bradley Midfielders: Szoboszlai, Mac Allister, Gravenberch, Jones, Elliott Forwards: Diaz, Nunez, Gakpo, Jota

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Arsenal and Liverpool across all competitions.

Date Match Competition January 7, 2024 Arsenal 0-2 Liverpool FA Cup December 12, 2023 Liverpool 1-1 Arsenal Premier League April 9, 2023 Liverpool 2-2 Arsenal Premier League October 9, 2022 Arsenal 3-2 Liverpool Premier League March 16, 2022 Arsenal 0-2 Liverpool Premier League

Useful links