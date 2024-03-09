Arsenal vs Brentford: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Premier League match between Arsenal and Brentford, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Arsenal could leapfrog current Premier League leaders Liverpool at least until Sunday when Mikel Arteta's side play host to Brentford at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday.

The Gunners have picked up seven straight league wins wherein they have scored a staggering 31 goals, conceding just thrice, last handing Sheffield United a 6-0 beating on Monday night.

Whereas after three losses and last weekend's 2-2 draw with Chelsea, Brentford have been heading south of late.

Arsenal vs Brentford kick-off time & stadium

Date: March 9, 2024 Kick-off time: 5:30 pm GMT Venue: Emirates Stadium

The Premier League match between Arsenal and Brentford will be played at the Emirates Stadium in London, England.

It will kick off at 5:30 pm GMT on Saturday, March 9, in the United Kingdom (UK).

How to watch Arsenal vs Brentford online - TV channels & live streams

The game will be broadcast live on TV on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Ultra HDR in the UK, and is available to stream online live through Sky Go.

Team news & squads

Arsenal team news

Thomas Partey was back in action against Sheffield United after recovering from a thigh injury, while Gabriel Martinelli and Bukayo Saka's game times were cut short at Bramall Lane.

Saka would be available for Brentford's visit, while Leandro Trossard and Gabriel Jesus are in line to slot in for Martinelli.

Takehiro Tomiyasu, Oleksandr Zinchenko and Jurrien Timber are out injured, with goalkeeper David Raya ineligible to face his parent club - allowing Aaron Ramsdale a start in goal.

Arsenal possible XI: Ramsdale; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Kiwior; Odegaard, Jorginho, Rice; Saka, Havertz, Trossard.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Ramsdale, Hein Defenders: Saliba, Gabriel, Kiwior, White, Soares Midfielders: Rice, Partley, Jorginho, Elneny, Odegaard, Havertz, Smith Rowe, Vieira Forwards: Saka, Jesus, Martinelli, Trossard, Nelson, Nketiah

Brentford team news

Bees boss Thomas Frank will be without the likes of Bryan Mbeumo, Kevin Schade, Aaron Hickey, Ethan Pinnock, Rico Henry and Josh Dasilva are unavailable for selection in the foreseeable future, with Ben Mee confirmed to miss the rest of the season with an ankle fracture.

Yoane Wissa could start ahead of Neal Maupay alongside the Arsenal-linked Ivan Toney in attack.

Brentford possible XI: Flekken; Zanka, Collins, Ajer; Roerslev, Janelt, Jensen, Norgaard, Reguilon; Wissa, Toney.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Flekken, Strakosha, Valdimarsson, Belcombe Defenders: Collins, Ajer, Zanka, Reguilon, Roerslev Midfielders: Janelt, Norgaard, Konak, Jensen, Onyeka, Baptiste, Trevitt, Yarmolyuk, Wissa, Damsgaard Forwards: Toney, Lewis-PotterMaupay, Ghoddos, Olakigbe

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Arsenal and Brentford across all competitions.

Date Match Competition November 25, 2023 Brentford 0-1 Arsenal Premier League September 27, 2023 Brentford 0-1 Arsenal Carabao Cup February 11, 2023 Arsenal 1-1 Brentford Premier League September 18, 2022 Brentford 0-3 Arsenal Premier League February 19, 2022 Arsenal 2-1 Brentford Premier League

