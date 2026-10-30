Arsenal set to open contract talks with 'happy' David Raya as Barcelona and Real Madrid stances revealed after goalkeeper's La Liga admission

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Arsenal are preparing to launch negotiations over an extended deal for first-choice goalkeeper David Raya despite the Spaniard recently admitting he would like to play in his homeland one day. Meanwhile, neither Barcelona nor Real Madrid are expected to make an imminent move for the 31-year-old shot-stopper in upcoming transfer windows.

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Gunners plan fresh contract talks

According to Football Insider, the north London hierarchy want to tie their Spanish custodian down beyond his current 2028 expiration date to fend off any future interest from La Liga. Speculation linking him with Spain's two biggest clubs emerged after he told Spanish media last week that he hopes to play in his native top flight eventually. However, the goalkeeper insisted in the same interview that he remains content at the Emirates Stadium.

Spanish giants lack goalkeeping vacancy

Having silenced initial sceptics following his move from Brentford to establish himself as the Premier League's standout goalkeeper in recent seasons, Raya registered his fifth clean sheet in eight top-flight outings against Everton last weekend before narrowly losing out on Monday's Yashin Trophy to international team-mate Unai Simon.

Explaining why a switch to Spain is unlikely soon on the Transfer Insider podcast, journalist Pete O'Rourke said: "If he were to leave Arsenal, there's no immediate opening for one of the big boys in Spain right now as well. Barcelona have got Joan Garcia, and it looks like Courtois is going to sign a new contract at Real Madrid as well, so I don't see any opening for David Raya right now.

"The player is happy at Arsenal, and obviously Arsenal are very happy with him, so I think any potential move back to his native Spain will be probably on the back burner for a while just yet."

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Arteta jokes about Spanish return

Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta has extracted the best form of Raya's career in north London and has no intention of letting his compatriot depart in the near future. Asked last weekend about his number one's desire to play in their homeland one day, Arteta delivered a lighthearted response: "I think David has to play in Spain at some point...on the beach with his friends in the summer. For the next few years, he needs to play here for Arsenal."

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Contract extension tops club agenda

With both Spanish heavyweights settled between the posts and Arteta determined to retain his star shot-stopper, formal discussions over a renewal past 2028 are expected to get underway shortly. Securing Raya's long-term future will allow the goalkeeper to focus fully on maintaining his impressive defensive record across the autumn schedule. Any potential dream move to La Liga will therefore remain on hold for the foreseeable future.