'He's a machine!' - Arsenal legend Martin Keown hails 'legendary' Gabriel and names Premier League's best defensive duo

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Arsenal icon Martin Keown has heaped praise on Gabriel Magalhaes following the Gunners' commanding Premier League victory over Everton. The Brazilian defender was labelled a "legend of the football club" as Mikel Arteta's side moved level on points with Manchester City at the top of the table.

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Arsenal secure vital victory over Everton

Arsenal took full advantage of a City slip-up by securing a comfortable 2-0 victory over Everton at the Emirates Stadium. Summer signing Ezri Konsa opened the scoring after just seven minutes, poking the ball home to give the hosts a perfect start.

Brazilian centre-back Gabriel then put the game to bed with a decisive 68th-minute header. The result marked Arsenal's third consecutive Premier League win and saw Arteta's side join City at the top of the table on 21 points.

Keown labels Gabriel a club legend

Following the commanding defensive display, former Arsenal stalwart Keown reserved special praise for Gabriel. Speaking on BBC's Match of the Day, the former player was quick to highlight the Brazilian's immense contribution to the club.

"Gabriel is into his sixth season at Arsenal now and this guy is just a machine," Keown stated. "You rarely see a striker get the better of him. I’ve seen him mature a lot and become the leader at the back. He was immense again today. He just loves defending and the fans just buzz of him. He’s a legend of the football club now."

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Konsa hailed as an outstanding signing

Keown also turned his attention to Konsa, who joined Arsenal in a £55 million deal from Aston Villa. The pundit noted how seamlessly the England international has slotted into a defensive unit that already features William Saliba.

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"I’ve got so much admiration for him and how he’s come into the club, he’s been a great signing," Keown explained. "They already had a number of great central defenders but him coming into the team has been seamless. He’s been magnificent, it’s a really outstanding signing for Arsenal."

Praising the new centre-back pairing, Keown added: "You look at that partnership with Gabriel, I don’t see a better one in the Premier League right now. He’s come in and not been overshadowed at all."

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Arsenal look to build on momentum

The victory over Everton proved especially significant after title rivals City suffered a defeat against Aston Villa earlier in the day. Arteta's men will now briefly turn their attention away from Premier League action. The Gunners return to the pitch on Tuesday night when they face League Two strugglers Fleetwood Town in the fourth round of the EFL Cup.