Araujo’s Agent Slams Liverpool U-Turn Reports: “Completely False Rumours”

The agent of Ronald Araujo has denied reports that Liverpool are reconsidering a permanent move for the Uruguayan defender, who is on loan at Anfield from Barcelona.

Eduardo Cranjar told 365Scores in an exclusive interview that the reports published by the British press were “entirely inaccurate” and nothing more than false rumours aimed at disrupting the player’s focus.

The Sun had reported that Liverpool’s hierarchy were rethinking a permanent deal for the international defender, citing what it described as a recent decline in his form.

Cranjar insisted that talk of Liverpool backing out of the deal was baseless, stressing that Araujo is settled at the club and is following the plan previously agreed with the coaching staff and the club’s management. He added that there have been no internal discussions about reversing the agreements already in place.

Araujo joined Liverpool on loan from Barcelona, with a clause allowing the English club to make the move permanent. The decision will be finalised in line with the plans agreed between all parties involved.

The agent’s comments are set to end the speculation, confirming that Araujo remains part of Liverpool’s project, with no change in the club’s stance on triggering the permanent transfer.