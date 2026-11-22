Keane fumes at United apathy

The aftermath of Manchester United's heavy defeat at Anfield was met with a familiar brand of fury from former captain Keane. Speaking in his capacity as a pundit for Sky Sports, the Irishman was left incensed by the manner of the performance and the reaction of the squad following the final whistle. Goals from Dominik Szoboszlai, Florian Wirtz, Rio Ngumoha, and Victor Munoz condemned the visitors to a demoralising loss.

Keane told Sky Sports: "This team two years ago finished 15th," he explained. "The last year or two, we're talking. We're blaming the board, blaming ownership, blaming managers. When do the players take responsibility for some decision-making? Liverpool probably should have scored eight, probably eight or nine, unbelievable chances they had. And everyone's coming off the pitch saying four [goals] is not too bad? I feel like swearing. I thought United were desperate. So bad".

Anfield nightmare for Pochettino

The debut of Mauricio Pochettino was expected to signal a fresh start, but the Argentine manager watched his tactical plans disintegrate within minutes. A disastrous start saw Leny Yoro receive an early red card, leaving the side exposed to an offensive onslaught for over 80 minutes.

Despite the difficult circumstances, Keane was in no mood to accept excuses regarding the one-man disadvantage. He took particular aim at his former teammate Gary Neville for his more measured outlook on the result. "Neville's ok with 4-0? Are you telling me they could have done better? 4-0 is not too bad with 10 men? Has anyone ever got a result with 10 men? It can be done! People who played for the club said 4-0 is not too bad? Wow. Fans are applauding. Applauding what? Performing rubbish," the former midfielder added during the post-match analysis.

Pochettino points to Yoro flashpoint

While Keane focused on the lack of grit, Pochettino was preoccupied with the officiating, describing the afternoon as incredibly difficult to stomach. The manager felt that the dismissal of Yoro for a foul on Alexander Isak was the moment the contest ended as a competitive spectacle.

The manager admitted that the result was so painful and disappointing for everyone involved in the dressing room. Pochettino stated: "So, so painful. So disappointed. It's not in your head to start here in the Premier League in this situation. The only problem was that the game changed completely after six minutes and now we can talk and explain everything, but the damage is done. It's so painful. The players are feeling the pain of this type of situation. I told them they need to be calm and it was a completely unfair situation that happened."