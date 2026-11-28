Share Follow GOAL on Google Never miss a moment with Liverpool Sign up for the latest news, match updates, and exclusive content delivered straight to your inbox every Monday.

Alexander Isak is currently the man of the moment at Anfield, finding the net with ruthless efficiency as Liverpool prepare for a high-stakes Merseyside derby against Everton. However, head coach Andoni Iraola has made it clear that he expects much more from his record signing than just putting the ball in the back of the net.

Advertisement

Isak thrives on the road ahead of Everton trip

Liverpool visit Hill Dickinson Stadium on Sunday to face David Moyes' Everton in the 249th Merseyside derby, their shortest away trip of the campaign.

Isak enters the clash in clinical form after netting twice in Wednesday's 3-0 Champions League win at Club Brugge, taking his seasonal tally to 10 goals. Eight of those strikes have come on the road, helping the Reds establish the Premier League's best away record with 13 points from 15.

Iraola demands all-round impact over goal targets

Despite his striker's sharp finishing, Iraola revealed he has not set a scoring target for the Sweden international, insisting wider team play matters more.

"No, normally No.9s are very focused on goals so I don’t remember these things," the Liverpool boss said. "I will value him and rate him not because of his goals probably. I will focus in other areas which I think need improving and I think are very good for the team."

Advertisement Advertisement

Iraola also dismissed any tactical secret behind Isak's lethal away form, putting the streak down to pure "coincidence".

Related Topics

"I don’t have any clear reason [why Isak scores away from home], honestly," he added. "I think the way we play is the same whether away or at home. So I think it is just a coincidence."

Redemption after a difficult debut season

Isak's resurgence follows a testing first year on Merseyside after his £125m club-record move. Having arrived unfit without a pre-season at Newcastle United, a broken leg sidelined him for four months, leaving him with less than half of his current 10-goal haul across the entire campaign.

Advertisement

While Liverpool's away return currently eclipses their home record, Iraola maintained he still favours playing at home after facing tougher opposition there.

"Normally you will find more spaces when you play away because teams are normally more brave and they usually press you more," he explained. "I prefer to play at home even if we have better numbers away than we do at home at the moment."

Advertisement

Another away test awaits in the derby

Fresh from beating Club Brugge in Europe, Liverpool must quickly refocus for Sunday's derby test. Leading the line once more, Isak will look to extend his prolific away run against Moyes' side while proving to Iraola that his all-round game continues to develop.