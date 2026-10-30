AC Milan vs Inter: Classic match - why the six-goal thrashing of 2001 remains the ultimate derby humiliation

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Relive the extraordinary night in May 2001 when AC Milan tore their city rivals Inter apart in a historic 6-0 victory. A match defined by Gianni Comandini’s early blitz and Andriy Shevchenko’s clinical edge, it remains the largest winning margin in the history of the Derby della Madonnina.

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There is a specific kind of silence that descends upon the San Siro when the natural order of Milanese football is not just disrupted, but discarded entirely. On May 11, 2001, as the spring air hung heavy over the Lombardy capital, 78,000 souls gathered for the 246th official Derby della Madonnina. Neither side was chasing the Scudetto that year - Roma were the pace-setters - but in Milan, the league table is often secondary to the preservation of civic pride. What followed was not a mere football match; it was a ninety-minute exorcism that resulted in a scoreline still whispered in the Curva Nord with a shudder: Inter 0-6 AC Milan.

The unexpected hero of the Curva Sud

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If you had asked any Rossoneri devotee before kick-off who would lead them to glory, the name Gianni Comandini might have been far down the list. Yet, football has a habit of bestowing immortality upon the unlikely. Within three minutes, the stadium rocked. Serginho, a man who seemed to have wings on his boots that evening, surged down the left and delivered a low, inviting cross. Comandini met it with the instinct of a seasoned poacher, sliding the ball past Sebastien Frey. The Nerazzurri were still adjusting their shin pads when the blow landed, but the storm was only just beginning to gather force.

The second act of Comandini’s brief but brilliant cameo arrived just fifteen minutes later. Again, it was the irrepressible Serginho who provided the ammunition, lofting a delicate ball into the heart of the Inter box. Comandini rose, suspended in the floodlit air, and powered a header into the corner. 2-0. It was the striker’s only two goals of the entire Serie A season, yet they remain two of the most significant in the club's history. Inter, under the stewardship of Marco Tardelli, looked like a side playing in quicksand, unable to track the fluid rotations of Cesare Maldini’s men.

A masterclass in clinical execution

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The half-time whistle offered Inter a temporary sanctuary, but the respite was hollow. The second half became a slow-motion car crash for the designated home side. Eight minutes after the restart, Federico Giunti stood over a free-kick. It was meant to be a cross, a lofted ball to test the aerial mettle of the Inter defence, but it eluded everyone - defenders, attackers, and a static Frey alike - to nestle in the far corner. At 3-0, the match was over as a contest; at 4-0, it became a tragedy. Andriy Shevchenko, the man who would eventually become the derby’s all-time record scorer, finally stamped his authority on the proceedings.

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Shevchenko’s first was a testament to his movement, a sharp header that converted another pinpoint Serginho delivery. The Ukrainian was relentless, a shark sensing blood in the water. By the 77th minute, he had his second and Milan’s fifth, finishing a slick counter-attack with the nonchalant ease of a man playing a training match. The Inter supporters began to stream toward the exits, unable to witness the final dismantling of their defensive dignity. The scoreboard, gleaming in the darkness, seemed to be malfunctioning, displaying a reality that felt like a fever dream.

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The final blow and a record for the ages

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Justice demanded that the man of the match, Serginho, should have the final word. In the 81st minute, the Brazilian sprinted clear of a shattered Inter backline, rounded Frey with a shimmy, and rolled the ball into an empty net to make it 6-0. It was a goal that felt like a mercy killing. The final whistle blew shortly after, confirming the largest margin of victory in the history of the Milan derby. It surpassed the 5-0 thrashing Inter had handed out in 1910, effectively resetting the record books for a new millennium.

For Cesare Maldini, watching from the dugout, it was a moment of profound vindication. For Inter, it was a scar that would take years to heal. The match remains a touchstone for the Rossoneri, a performance of such devastating clinical beauty that it transcended the mediocre league positions of both clubs that season. It was more than three points; it was about the six goals that silenced the motoretta-riding bourgeoisie and turned the San Siro into a red and black cathedral for one unforgettable night in May.