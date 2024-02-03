Aberdeen vs Celtic: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Premiership match between Aberdeen and Celtic, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Celtic will take on Aberdeen in the Scottish Premiership at the Pittodrie Stadium on Saturday. Celtic are leading the standings and have a five-point advantage over second-placed Rangers whereas Aberdeen are eighth with 24 points from 21 games.

Celtic are on a good run of form - they have won their last six games in a row and will be confident of three points this weekend. Aberdeen will find it difficult to stop the in-form Celtic, especially as they are winless in their last three matches.

Aberdeen vs Celtic kick-off time

Date: February 3, 2024 Kick-off time: 12.30 pm GMT Venue: Pittodrie Stadium

The match will be played at the Pittodrie Stadium on Saturday, with kick-off at 12.30 pm GMT for fans in the UK.

How to watch Aberdeen vs Celtic online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Sky Sports in the UK. Match highlights will be available on the platform after the game and live updates can be found here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Aberdeen team news

Slobodan Rubezic's knee injury is a significant setback for the Dons, contributing to their struggle to secure a clean sheet since his absence.

Amidst rumours of a potential departure, Duk was notably absent from the squad that faced Dundee midweek.

Aberdeen predicted XI: Roos; Devlin, Jensen, MacDonald; Milne, Clarkson, Shinnie, McGrath, Mackenzie; Miovski, Sokler

Position Players Goalkeepers: Roos, Doohan, Ritchie Defenders: Williams, Gartenmann, Jensen, MacDonald, Milne, MacKenzie, McGarry, Devlin, Dadia Midfielders: Clarkson, Shinnie, Polvara, Barron, Hayes, McGrath, Duncan Forwards: Miovski, Gueye, Sokler, Besuijen, Morris

Celtic team news

The thrilling victory of South Korea over Saudi Arabia in the Asian Cup has extended the international duty for Celtic's Oh Hyeon-gyu and Yang Hyun-jun.

Daizen Maeda and Reo Hatate continue to represent Japan on the international stage, while Marco Tilio is part of Australia's squad.

Nicolas Kuhn made his debut last weekend and Cameron Carter-Vickers returned from injury shortly after signing a new contract with the club.

Celtic predicted XI: Hart; Johnson, Carter-Vickers, Scales, Bernabei; O'Riley, McGregor, Paulo Bernardo; Abada, Kyogo, Palma

Position Players Goalkeepers: Hart, Siegrist, Bain Defenders: Johnston, Carter-Vickers, Scales, Taylor, Nawrocki, Phillips, Lagerbielke, Welsh, Kobayashi, Bernabei, Ralston Midfielders: O'Riley, McGregor, Turnbull, Iwata, Kwon, Bernardo, Holm, Mcarthy Forwards: Forrest, Johnston, Furuhashi, Palma

Head-to-Head Record

Date Competition Match 12/11/23 Scottish Premiership Celtic 6 - 0 Aberdeen 13/08/23 Scottish Premiership Aberdeen 1 - 3 Celtic 27/05/23 Scottish Premiership Celtic 5 - 0 Aberdeen 18/02/23 Scottish Premiership Celtic 4 - 0 Aberdeen 17/12/22 Scottish Premiership Aberdeen 0 - 1 Celtic

