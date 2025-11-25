How to watch today’s Philadelphia 76ers vs Orlando Magic NBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The Philadelphia 76ers are set to face off against the Orlando Magic to begin the thrilling NBA game on November 25, 2025, at 8:00 pm ET/5:00 pm PT.

The 76ers are 8-7 compared to Eastern league opponents and eighth in the league in terms of paint points per game, with Tyrese Maxey accounting for 11.1 per game. The Magic are outscoring opponents by an average of 3.4 points, scoring 118.3 points per game, and are 7-7 against the East.

Additionally, Philadelphia's offense scores 118.3 points per game, which is 3.4 points higher than Orlando's average of 114.9 points, while the Magic's offense scores 1.5 points more than the 76ers' average of 116.8 points.

This will be the team's second encounter of the season; on October 28, Philadelphia defeated Orlando 136-124, with Maxey scoring 43 and Paolo Banchero scoring 32.



Philadelphia 76ers vs Orlando Magic: Date and tip-off time

The Philadelphia 76ers will face the Orlando Magic in an exciting NBA game on November 25, 2025, at 8:00 pm ET/5:00 pm PT at Xfinity Mobile Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Date November 25, 2025 Tip-off Time 8:00 pm ET/5:00 pm PT Venue Xfinity Mobile Arena Location Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

How to watch Philadelphia 76ers vs Orlando Magic on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Philadelphia 76ers and the Orlando Magic live on:

TV channel: NBC

Streaming service: Peacock

Philadelphia 76ers team news

Andre Drummond is shooting 56.5% from the field and averaging 8.6 points and 10.6 rebounds per game.

Trendon Watford averages 9.0 points, 3.8 assists, and 4.9 rebounds per game while shooting 52.3%.

Quentin Grimes is shooting 46.2% from the field and averages 16.8 points, 4.1 assists, and 3.5 rebounds per game.

Philadelphia 76ers injuries

Player I njury I njury status C, Adem Bona Ankle injury Out C, Joel Embiid Knee injury Out

Orlando Magic team news

Franz Wagner is shooting 47.1% from the field and 83.1% from the free-throw line while averaging 23.0 points per game.

Jett Howard is shooting 44.8% from the field and averaging 5.5 points, 0.8 assists, and 1.1 rebounds per game.

Desmond Bane shoots 43.5% from the field and contributes 17.4 points, 4.6 assists, and 4.4 rebounds per game.

Orlando Magic injuries

Player Injury Injury Status C, Moritz Wagner Knee injury Out PG, Jalen Suggs Knee injury Out

Philadelphia 76ers and Orlando Magic head-to-head record

According to their previous five head-to-head meetings, this game has the potential to be another back-and-forth battle. The teams have split those games, with Philadelphia emerging victorious in high-scoring games like 136-124 and 102-94, demonstrating their offensive prowess.

Orlando, on the other hand, has achieved impressive victories of its own, such as 128-98 and a close 104-99 outcome, demonstrating their ability to manage the tempo and play solid defense when necessary.

This game may once again depend on late-game execution and defensive stops because both teams are capable of gaining momentum at any point. Anticipate another competitive match in which the winner might be either team, depending on who establishes their rhythm first.

Date Results Oct 28, 2025 76ers 136-124 Magic Oct 11, 2025 Magic 128-98 76ers Jan 13, 2025 Magic 104-99 76ers Dec 07, 2024 76ers 102-94 Magic Dec 05, 2024 Magic 06-102 76ers

