How to watch Philadelphia 76ers vs Charlotte Hornets NBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The thrilling NBA game between the Philadelphia 76ers and the Charlotte Hornets is set to take place on October 25, 2025, at 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT.
The 76ers score 117 points per game on average, while the Hornets score 136. Additionally, Charlotte leads the 76ers in assists per game (33 vs. 23) and rebounds (50 vs. 40 for Philadelphia).
On defense, the 76ers record three steals and four blocks per game, while the Hornets average five steals and five blocks.
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Philadelphia 76ers vs Charlotte Hornets NBA game, plus plenty more.
The showdown between the 76ers and the Hornets is poised to be an NBA game full of fast-paced action and tactical depth. Basketball fans looking to up their engagement can benefit from the features offered by the best betting apps. These apps deliver game insights, live betting options, and predictive analytics, turning every pass and shot into a strategic opportunity, enhancing the viewing experience with interactivity and excitement.
Philadelphia 76ers vs Charlotte Hornets: Date and tip-off time
The Philadelphia 76ers and the Charlotte Hornets will meet in an epic NBA game on October 25, 2025, at 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT at Xfinity Mobile Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
|Date
|October 25, 2025
|Tip-off Time
|7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT
|Venue
|Xfinity Mobile Arena
|Location
|Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
How to watch Philadelphia 76ers vs Charlotte Hornets on TV & stream live online
Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Philadelphia 76ers and the Charlotte Hornets live on:
- Streaming service: Fubo
Streaming the game with a VPN
Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.
When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2025. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.
If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.
Philadelphia 76ers team news
Tyrese Maxey averages 40.0 points per game, 87.5% from the free-throw line, and 54.2% from field goals.
VJ Edgecombe pulls down 7.0 rebounds per game, which includes 1.0 offensive and 6.0 defensive rebounds.
Dominick Barlow has been pulling down eight rebounds on average every game.
Philadelphia 76ers injuries
|Player
|Injury
|Injury status
|PF, Paul George
|Knee injury
|Day-to-Day
|PF, Trendon Watford
|Hamstring injury
|Day-to-Day
Charlotte Hornets team news
Brandon Miller has been scoring 25.0 points each game on average, making 70.0% of his free throws and 42.1% of his field goals.
Miles Bridges has been pulling down 11.0 rebounds per game, which includes 9.0 defensive and 2.0 offensive boards.
LaMelo Ball has been averaging 34.0 minutes per game, 8.0 assists, and 3.0 turnovers.
Charlotte Hornets injuries
|Player
|Injury
|Injury Status
|PF, Grant Williams
|ACL injury
|Day-to-Day
|SG, Josh Green
|Shoulder injury
|Day-to-Day
Philadelphia 76ers and Charlotte Hornets head-to-head record
The upcoming game between the Philadelphia 76ers and the Charlotte Hornets is expected to be extremely competitive, while recent head-to-head history favors the 76ers.
Philadelphia has won all five of its previous matchups, frequently by slim margins, including a close victory of 107-105 on November 11, 2024, and more relaxed victories like 121-108 on December 17, 2024. The Hornets' high-scoring attack this season, which averages 136 points per game, might present a significant challenge despite the 76ers' domination in these previous meetings.
The 76ers will try to keep their lead with effective scoring and solid defense, while the Hornets will try to capitalize on their scoring and playmaking in a fast-paced, offensively-heavy game.
|Date
|Results
|Dec 21, 2024
|76ers 108-98 Hornets
|Dec 17, 2024
|76ers 121-108 Hornets
|Dec 04, 2024
|76ers 110-104 Hornets
|Nov 11, 2024
|76ers 107-105 Hornets
|Mar 17, 2024
|76ers 109-98 Hornets