How to watch Philadelphia 76ers vs Charlotte Hornets NBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The thrilling NBA game between the Philadelphia 76ers and the Charlotte Hornets is set to take place on October 25, 2025, at 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT.

The 76ers score 117 points per game on average, while the Hornets score 136. Additionally, Charlotte leads the 76ers in assists per game (33 vs. 23) and rebounds (50 vs. 40 for Philadelphia).

On defense, the 76ers record three steals and four blocks per game, while the Hornets average five steals and five blocks.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Philadelphia 76ers vs Charlotte Hornets NBA game, plus plenty more.

Philadelphia 76ers vs Charlotte Hornets: Date and tip-off time

The Philadelphia 76ers and the Charlotte Hornets will meet in an epic NBA game on October 25, 2025, at 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT at Xfinity Mobile Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Date October 25, 2025 Tip-off Time 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT Venue Xfinity Mobile Arena Location Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

How to watch Philadelphia 76ers vs Charlotte Hornets on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Philadelphia 76ers and the Charlotte Hornets live on:

Streaming service: Fubo

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

Philadelphia 76ers team news

Tyrese Maxey averages 40.0 points per game, 87.5% from the free-throw line, and 54.2% from field goals.

VJ Edgecombe pulls down 7.0 rebounds per game, which includes 1.0 offensive and 6.0 defensive rebounds.

Dominick Barlow has been pulling down eight rebounds on average every game.

Philadelphia 76ers injuries

Player I njury I njury status PF, Paul George Knee injury Day-to-Day PF, Trendon Watford Hamstring injury Day-to-Day

Charlotte Hornets team news

Brandon Miller has been scoring 25.0 points each game on average, making 70.0% of his free throws and 42.1% of his field goals.

Miles Bridges has been pulling down 11.0 rebounds per game, which includes 9.0 defensive and 2.0 offensive boards.

LaMelo Ball has been averaging 34.0 minutes per game, 8.0 assists, and 3.0 turnovers.

Charlotte Hornets injuries

Player Injury Injury Status PF, Grant Williams ACL injury Day-to-Day SG, Josh Green Shoulder injury Day-to-Day

Philadelphia 76ers and Charlotte Hornets head-to-head record

The upcoming game between the Philadelphia 76ers and the Charlotte Hornets is expected to be extremely competitive, while recent head-to-head history favors the 76ers.

Philadelphia has won all five of its previous matchups, frequently by slim margins, including a close victory of 107-105 on November 11, 2024, and more relaxed victories like 121-108 on December 17, 2024. The Hornets' high-scoring attack this season, which averages 136 points per game, might present a significant challenge despite the 76ers' domination in these previous meetings.

The 76ers will try to keep their lead with effective scoring and solid defense, while the Hornets will try to capitalize on their scoring and playmaking in a fast-paced, offensively-heavy game.

Date Results Dec 21, 2024 76ers 108-98 Hornets Dec 17, 2024 76ers 121-108 Hornets Dec 04, 2024 76ers 110-104 Hornets Nov 11, 2024 76ers 107-105 Hornets Mar 17, 2024 76ers 109-98 Hornets

