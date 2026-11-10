'It was a no-brainer!' - Rio Ngumoha reveals why he snubbed Chelsea to join Liverpool

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England starlet Rio Ngumoha has opened up on his high-profile decision to leave Chelsea’s academy to continue his development at Liverpool, describing the move as an easy choice for his career. The 18-year-old winger has enjoyed a meteoric rise at Anfield, recently earning a place in Thomas Tuchel’s national team squad after establishing himself as a first-team regular.

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A clear pathway to the first team

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Ngumoha has shed light on the motivations behind his daring cross-country switch, characterising the move from Cobham to Merseyside as a "no-brainer" in his quest for senior football. The highly-rated attacker originally joined the Chelsea youth ranks at just eight years of age and was long considered the crown jewel of their academy, with some coaches even tipping him as a future Ballon d’Or winner. However, despite the prestige of the London club’s developmental setup, Ngumoha felt that Anfield offered a more tangible route into the professional game and a fresh environment to test his limits.

“I feel like I needed a new challenge,” the teenager explained in an interview with The Independent. "I feel like if I stayed at Chelsea... not saying that I wouldn't have got to the first team as quick, because I believe in my ability, but I feel like Liverpool just gave me a new pathway. The plan that they set for me was straightforward really. For me, it was a no-brainer going to Liverpool, and they just said if I prove myself, because they know how much ability I had, then they know that I would definitely be a first-team player and definitely a star for them in the making. I think going to Liverpool so far has been the right choice."

Learning from the Premier League's best

The transition has certainly paid dividends for the 18-year-old, who has thrived under the management of Andoni Iraola. Ngumoha has already made 14 appearances across all competitions this term, including a particularly impressive display in the Champions League during a 4-3 thriller against Villarreal.

"I trained with them only a few times but Raheem Sterling pulled me to the side a couple of times and told me he could see I had talent but I should never zone out in the game and I should always be in the game," Ngumoha revealed. "The best players are always in the game in the last minutes. If you look at him and Mo [Salah], they’re always there until the crucial moments. Learning off them was important."

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This focus on consistency has clearly helped him adapt to the intensity of playing in front of the Anfield crowd, which he describes as a unique experience. "The way it roars, I've never heard anything like it. It's special. It's definitely special to play in front of them," he added.

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International recognition and Yamal inspiration

His domestic form has not gone unnoticed by England manager Thomas Tuchel, who has included Ngumoha in the Three Lions squad for the latest Nations League fixtures against Croatia and Spain. As the youngest member of the group, Ngumoha could be handed his first international start in the coming days.

"I think what he’s doing changed football for young player. He’s phenomenal. He’s one of the best in the world," Ngumoha said when asked about the Spanish wonderkid. "Seeing what he can do so young inspires me and all the other young players in how we can just play freely. The way he plays, it’s like it’s his pitch. It’s a good challenge."

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While Chelsea were reportedly left frustrated by his departure - with a tribunal eventually ordering Liverpool to pay a compensation fee that could rise to £6.8m - the winger remains focused on his future. With the backing of both his club and his country, Ngumoha appears poised to justify his "no-brainer" decision on the biggest stages in world football.