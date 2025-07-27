Liga MX
team-logo
3 - 4
FT
team-logo
Paulinho 11'J. Gallardo 88'M. Ruiz 90' + 3'
F. Pereira 21' (og)J. Herrera 35'N. Ibanez 45' + 1', 58'
(HT 1-3) (FT 3-4)

Toluca vs TigresResults & stats,