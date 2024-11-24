Championship
team-logo
3 - 4
FT
team-logo
H. Darling 8'L. Cullen 45' + 3'F. Bianchini 90'
M. Solomon 20', 73'B. Cabango 55' (og)W. Gnonto 90' + 1'
(HT 2-1) (FT 3-4)

Swansea vs LeedsResults & stats,