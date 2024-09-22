Serie B
team-logo
4 - 2
FT
team-logo
F. Esposito 25', 62'S. Esposito 49' (pen)P. Hristov 83'
L. Cerri 6'F. Oliana 75'
(HT 1-1) (FT 4-2)

Spezia vs CarrareseResults & stats,