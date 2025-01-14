KNVB Cup
team-logo
5 - 4
FT
team-logo
M. Tillman 73'R. Pepi 86', 101'I. Saibari 90' + 7'I. Perisic 110'
N. Naujoks 45' + 3', 58'L. Duijvestijn 80'R. Omorowa 117' (pen)
(HT 0-1) (FT 3-3) (AET 5-4)

PSV Eindhoven vs ExcelsiorResults & stats,