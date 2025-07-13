Major League Soccer
team-logo
2 - 4
FT
team-logo
P. Bucha 1'Evander Ferreira 5'
D. Rossi 42'M. Arfsten 45' + 3'M. Robinson 59' (og)T. Habroune 90' + 3'
(HT 2-2) (FT 2-4)

FC Cincinnati vs Columbus CrewResults & stats,