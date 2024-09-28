Saudi Pro League
team-logo
2 - 4
FT
team-logo
H. Al-Hammami 71'W. Troost-Ekong 87' (pen)
K. Koulibaly 38'Malcom 43'A. Al-Bulayhi 45' + 3'Renan Lodi 48'
(HT 0-3) (FT 2-4)

Al Kholood vs Al HilalResults & stats,