Zinedine Zidane reveals reason behind awkward Marseillaise incident during France managerial debut

Zidane enjoyed a successful start to his tenure as the manager of France. Les Bleus secured a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Turkey at the Izmit Stadium in his first match on the bench.

However, the iconic Frenchman experienced an unexpected moment before the opening whistle even blew. Zidane and his coaching staff arrived a few seconds late as La Marseillaise was already sounding across the stadium.

It was his very first national anthem as the head coach of the national team. Despite missing the start of the ceremony, his team quickly put the distraction behind them to focus on the task at hand.