‘You're not Ronaldinho yet’ - Brazilian superstar kept Lionel Messi grounded with coffee-making duty during Barcelona breakthrough

Speaking on the HProject podcast, former Barcelona player Andrea Orlandi shared fascinating insights into the relationship between the club's established king and his ultimate successor. According to Orlandi, Ronaldinho used a specific method to ensure the teenage Messi didn't get ahead of himself, despite his obvious world-class talent.

"Ronaldinho asked Messi to make him coffee," Orlandi revealed. "He would say: 'Well, how many World Cups have you played, rookie?' just as a joke. And he would prepare the coffee for him! But it was a way of having him close, of giving him affection. It was like keeping him calm, as if to say 'you're not Ronaldinho yet'."