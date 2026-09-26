Xabi Alonso faces severe selection crisis as Chelsea injury list rises to eight players

Gittens started for Lee Carsley’s side on Friday night as they faced Kazakhstan in a 2027 European Championship qualifier at Molineux. However, the attacker was substituted six minutes before half-time during a dramatic 4-2 victory, being replaced by Tyrique George.

According to a report from The Sun, Carsley confirmed that Gittens would return to Chelsea for immediate medical tests. Carsley stated: "Jamie got a kick on his ankle. We never take any risks. With the age of these players we don’t ever keep them in camp to see how they are. He will go back."