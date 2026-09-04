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Xabi Alonso identifies 'perfect' Enzo Fernandez replacement as Chelsea plot €100m January swoop for surprise Atletico Madrid star
Alonso targets La Liga star to fill Fernandez void
Chelsea are wasting no time in their efforts to rebuild a midfield that was significantly altered during the final moments of the summer transfer window. After seeing Fernandez depart for Manchester City for a record-breaking fee and failing in a late pursuit of Monaco’s Lamine Camara, the Blues have turned their attention to La Liga.
According to Fichajes, The west London club is preparing a massive €100 million (£85.6m) offer to tempt Atletico Madrid's Pablo Barrios to Stamford Bridge in the new year. Alonso is said to be a huge admirer of the 23-year-old, believing he possesses the unique blend of technical quality and tactical intelligence required to thrive in the Premier League.
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Atletico Madrid prepared to fight for star man
While Chelsea’s financial muscle is well-documented, securing Barrios will be far from straightforward. The midfielder is considered a cornerstone of Diego Simeone’s midfield setup at the Metropolitano, and the Spanish club has no intention of making his exit easy.
This newfound financial stability is largely due to the arrival of Apollo Sports Capital as the club's majority shareholder. Barrios currently holds a staggering release clause of €500 million, protecting his long-term future in the Spanish capital.
Chelsea's record-breaking summer business
The pursuit of Barrios follows a summer of unprecedented activity at Stamford Bridge, where the club functioned as a revolving door for talent. Chelsea prioritised bringing in reinforcements that specifically fit Alonso’s tactical philosophy, resulting in a total spend of just over £345 million on new signings. These acquisitions covered vital gaps in both defensive and attacking departments as the club looks to compete on all fronts this season.
However, the Blues were equally aggressive in trimming their squad, moving on several surplus players to balance the books. The club generated nearly £390 million through sales, ending the window with a highly favourable financial position. This clever maneuvering saw Chelsea finish the period as the club that generated the most revenue in the entire European market, providing them with the necessary firepower to launch a significant January bid for Barrios.
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The tactical fit under Alonso
For Alonso, the acquisition of a player like Barrios is not just about replacing Fernandez’s output, but about refining the team's identity. The Spaniard’s ability to transition play quickly and his comfort under pressure make him an ideal candidate for Alonso's scheme.
Despite the expected resistance from Atletico Madrid, Chelsea appear fully committed to the chase. The club hierarchy is well aware that securing a talent of this caliber will require a significant investment, but they view Barrios as the final piece of their midfield puzzle. With the January window approaching, the Blues are expected to test Atletico’s resolve with their opening €100m package as they look to hand Alonso his dream signing.
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