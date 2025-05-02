Why Logan Paul turned down $15m to fight Lionel Messi's bodyguard Yassine Cheuko - with WWE superstar snubbing 'super cool' offer after challenging Inter Miami icon to a boxing match L. Messi Major League Soccer Inter Miami CF Showbiz

Logan Paul has explained why, after challenging Lionel Messi to a boxing match, he snubbed a $15m offer to fight the Inter Miami icon's bodyguard.