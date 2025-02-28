'It was a joke' - Why Lionel Messi won't be fighting Logan Paul after WWE star called out Inter Miami captain in Prime vs Mas+ lawsuit
Lionel Messi will not be stepping into the boxing ring any time soon, with Logan Paul admitting his calling out of the Inter Miami icon was "a joke".
- Energy drinks legal battle has been sparked
- Paul said he was happy to settle matters in the ring
- Admits said comment was a "joke for attention"