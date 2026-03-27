Who is Lautaro Di Lollo, the new Boca Juniors talent who could make the move to Europe?

In Argentina, there is a player who has already been scouted on several occasions by top European clubs. A number of English and Spanish clubs have sent scouts to watch him in action during Boca Juniors’ matches: he positions himself right there, at the heart of the defence, and doesn’t let anyone through. The name to watch out for is Lautaro Di Lollo, born in 2004 in Buenos Aires, and yet another Argentine football talent ready to make the move to Europe. Usually, it is playmakers, strikers and quality midfielders who catch the eye; this time, the spotlight is on him.



