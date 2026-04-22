“What I didn’t realise back then:” NBA legend Dirk Nowitzki sends shivers down our spines and makes basketball history once again

All the honours and titles, Nowitzki explained in his typically down-to-earth manner, always take a back seat to the human aspect. “Experiences mean more than trophies, people mean more than trophies, and stories mean more than wealth,” the Würzburg native stated. Having travelled the world at FIBA level with the national team, he felt deeply honoured to become only the second German, after Detlef Schrempf, to enter the Hall of Fame.

Ironically, the glitch occurred right at the start of his induction ceremony: when he began his speech, the teleprompter failed, forcing him to read from his phone for several minutes. “I’d already started to sweat,” he admitted afterwards. “That was quite a stressful situation.” Technicians eventually fixed the issue, and Nowitzki refused to let it dampen the occasion. Long after the ceremony, he was still signing autographs, posing for selfies and chatting with reporters.

His achievements helped pave the way for the world-champion generation led by Dennis Schröder, yet he always remained approachable. A superstar who, although living in the USA, never seemed to have lost touch with his German roots. “He’s always kept his feet on the ground, a fine chap and a good friend,” enthused DBB President Ingo Weiss. Nowitzki, Weiss continued, is “an absolute beacon in basketball.”