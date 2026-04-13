"We beg you on our knees": How Chelsea legend Didier Drogba helped halt a civil war

Thanks to a 3–1 win in Sudan and Cameroon’s simultaneous slip-up, Ivory Coast qualified for the World Cup for the first time on 8 October 2005. Yet Drogba wanted more: he hoped that World Cup qualification would be followed by peace. At the time, the country had been torn by civil war for three years: the army-controlled, predominantly Christian south facing rebel forces in the mostly Muslim north.

“Today we implore you on our knees,” Drogba declared, dropping to one knee and prompting his teammates to do the same. “Forgive one another! Do not let our rich country be ravaged by war. Lay down your weapons. Organise elections and everything will be better.” He and his teammates then broke into song and dance.

The 27-year-old Chelsea striker, revered across the nation, led the emotional appeal that many Ivorians heard. Within weeks the warring parties declared a ceasefire, though it proved fragile and elections were still delayed.