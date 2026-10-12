'Naive and stupid!' - Wayne Rooney slams Liverpool star after devastating red card ruins Anfield clash

The numerical advantage paid off almost immediately for Enzo Maresca's men. Erling Haaland ruthlessly fired City in front just three minutes after Gravenberch trudged off the pitch.

Substitute Doku soon doubled the advantage, cleverly evading Victor Munoz before curling a superb strike into the corner of Alisson's goal. Rayan Cherki then sealed the result with a brilliant solo effort in the 78th minute.

Despite the heavy defeat, Rooney did offer Gravenberch some sympathy over his initial booking for a foul on Elliot Anderson shortly after half-time. The former forward admitted the first yellow card was "harsh" as the midfielder simply caught the top of Anderson's foot.

"I think the first yellow card is harsh," Rooney noted. "He’s obviously gone for the ball, it’s a poor touch by Elliot Anderson, and then he just nicks it and Gravenberch catches him on the top of his foot and then he goes down. So it’s probably not a yellow card."