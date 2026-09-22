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Wayne Rooney warns Man Utd it would be ‘disappointing’ to lose ‘special talent’ JJ Gabriel to European giants
Losing a special talent
Rooney has admitted it would be a massive blow for United to lose 15-year-old prodigy Gabriel. The highly-rated attacker recently submitted a request to leave Old Trafford. Gabriel, who turns 16 next month, has already caught the eye of Europe's biggest clubs. Both Madrid and Barca are reportedly monitoring his situation as his future remains uncertain.
The teenager recently showcased his immense potential on the European stage. He marked his UEFA Youth League debut with a stunning hat-trick against Sabah, further cementing his status as one of football's brightest prospects.
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Rooney reveals his inside knowledge
Having watched Gabriel play alongside his son, Kai, in the United youth setup, Rooney is acutely aware of the teenager's quality. Speaking on the Stick To Football podcast on Disney+, the United legend expressed his dismay at the situation.
"I have seen JJ grow up, he has been in [my son] Kai's team," Rooney said. "Anyone close to it knew that was coming. In fairness to Manchester United they have done everything, absolutely everything, to keep him at the club.
"The club have treated him probably differently to the other players because he is such a special player. I know, I recognise that, because I was that player at Everton. I was getting that treatment at Everton.
"As a club, you need to do [it] to try to keep the better players. It's disappointing because he is such a top player and a lovely kid. You never know whether it's gone too far or whether there is a chance for him to stay."
Ready for first-team football
The former England captain firmly believes that Gabriel possesses all the necessary attributes to succeed at the highest level. Rooney praised the teenager's maturity, balance, and natural goalscoring ability against older opposition.
"He is a top player," Rooney noted. "His ability, his balance, he has shown he can go up the ages and score goals. The next step is first-team football where it's different, and you never know until you're in there.
"But he's such a special talent who understands the game really well. At some point this season he would [have] made his debut for the first-team, I'd imagine, so that's where it's disappointing."
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What the future holds for Gabriel?
Despite the transfer request, United remain hopeful that they can rectify the issue and convince the youngster to stay. The club's hierarchy will undoubtedly continue their efforts to secure his long-term future. If Gabriel does depart, he will not be short of elite options. With heavyweights like Madrid and Barca circling, the teenager could soon be taking his talents to Liga.
For now, the 15-year-old must weigh up his options as his 16th birthday approaches. Whether he chooses to follow in Rooney's footsteps at Old Trafford or embark on a new challenge abroad, Gabriel's next steps will be closely watched.
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