'We have to become men very quickly' - Wayne Rooney demands Plymouth 'show more resilience' as third-successive Championship defeat piles pressure on Man Utd legend
Wayne Rooney urged his troops to "become men very quickly" and demanded Plymouth to "show more resilience" after a third-successive Championship loss.
- Plymouth went down to Swansea
- Rooney "really disappointed" with the results
- Pressure builds on the Man Utd legend to deliver goods