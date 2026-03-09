'I love it!' - Wayne Rooney launches empassioned defence of Arsenal & tells Mikel Arteta he should use controversial set-piece tactics EVEN MORE

The core of the frustration from opponents, including Brighton boss Fabian Hurzeler, stems from Arsenal's physical approach during dead-ball scenarios. However, Rooney believes Arteta has found a competitive advantage that he should continue to exploit. "The set-pieces are part of football – why would you not use it? They put bodies in the box, if teams aren’t clever enough or haven’t got the players to deal with it, why wouldn’t Arsenal continue to do that? I would be doing it even more if I was Mikel Arteta. It’s part of the game and I love it – they don’t have to change anything," Rooney added.

His comments come after Hurzeler accused the Gunners of "making their own rules" and Alan Pardew suggested an "asterisk" would be needed next to their title win because "there is nothing beautiful about them." Rooney countered this by referencing his own success at Old Trafford, noting: "The last league title we won, we wasn’t great as a team, but nobody is talking about that now. I don’t think Arsenal have been as bad as people are saying, I really don’t. I’m not saying this because I like Arsenal, I’m saying this because I think the criticism they’re received is very unfair."